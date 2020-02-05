Delivering an award-winning apprenticeship programme

#NAW2020 - A lesson from @Softcat

The Apprenticeship Levy has received some bad press recently following the publication of The Runaway Training report written by Michael Gove’s former adviser Tom Richmond. The report claimed that hundreds of million of pounds were being spent on “fake” apprenticeships.

While what should and shouldn’t constitute an apprenticeship is a debate worth having, overreporting the shortfalls of some risks undermining the value of “legitimate” programmes.

At Softcat, we’re a strong believer in apprenticeships and the opportunity they present to companies, employees and the next generation of talent.

The sky’s the limit

Softcat launched its apprenticeship scheme back in August 2014, alongside a traditional graduate recruitment programme, nearly three years before the introduction of the Apprenticeship Levy in April 2017. Today, after a lot of hard work and dedication, we’re proud to be classed as one of the top 10 apprenticeship employers in the country by Rate My Apprenticeship.

Currently, apprentices make up approximately 20 percent of Softcat’s annual entry-level hiring and we use the levy to pay for all our apprenticeships, spending roughly £400,000 per annum. Since 2014, we’ve employed a total of 189 apprenticeships and are forecasting to hire another 50 in September.

In terms of retention rate and how this translates to ROI, 96 percent of Softcat apprentices are offered permanent positions at the end of their training. An investment well worth making.

After completing an IT Sales or Business Operations Apprenticeship (both level 3), those with the potential will be offered a permanent role in diverse teams such as Sales, Tech, Finance or Customer Services with the opportunity to climb up the ranks. Ultimately, the sky’s the limit!

Morgan O’Sullivan, former apprentice and now Deputy Sales Team Leader at Softcat explains:

“As a former Sales Apprentice, doing my apprenticeship through Softcat has really set me up for success in my career. It gave me the opportunity to gain not only experience in sales, but experience in supporting people on a professional level, which has helped me to progress into a Deputy Team Leader role where I am now co-responsible for a team of six.”

Levelling the playing field

The opportunities Softcat offers to apprenticeships help to level the playing field for those from low-income backgrounds or who prefer on-the-job learning over traditional classroom-based education. This is reflected in the wide range of applicants for our apprenticeship roles, covering all parts of the spectrum when it comes to socio-economic background.

No experience is required for our entry-level apprenticeship roles: simply the ambition, drive and determination to succeed.

We like to use the phrase “from the classroom to the boardroom” – this really clarifies the apprentices’ journey into a professional environment, and where we believe their careers could take them.

From a commercial perspective, an apprenticeship programme also helps bring fresh ideas and perspectives into our organisation. Diversity of thought is key to a successful company and creating an inclusive culture with equal opportunity for all.

Looking ahead to the future

At Softcat we have big plans for the future of our apprenticeships programme and to further utilise the levy.

Due to the popularity of our entry-level apprenticeships, we are exploring the option to expand this to a second cohort and to more offices, ensuring a pipeline of talent across the country as our business continues to grow.

Additionally, we believe apprenticeships are not just for school leavers but are a great way for anyone to gain new skills through practical on-the-job learning.

We have recently begun enrolling existing employees onto relevant qualifications to upskill them in their roles and empower them to progress in their careers. It’s really important that every employee feels motivate to excel in the work environment and that they have the opportunity to do so, particularly as the war for talent intensifies.

Soon, we’re also looking into launching new apprenticeship options which could allow career changers or returners to upskill in a new area and build a career with us, regardless of their background. This would be a brand-new offering for Softcat and would complement our existing entry-level programmes with a broader range of personal and professional experiences.

Part of the success of Softcat’s apprenticeship programme so far is down to the fact it has Director-level backing.

The director team has always and continues to recognise the value in investing resources and bettering the scheme, not only to push the business forward but to cement our position as one of the best places to work in the UK for many years to come.

Colin Brown, Managing Director of Softcat explains:

“The Apprenticeship Programme at Softcat represents a fantastic opportunity for anyone wishing to develop their career with us and it’s a great way for us to grow our own talent. Our entry-level apprentices make up a valuable part of our workforce across Sales and Business Operations, and the cross-programme projects we’ve launched this year are a great way for them to work on real business issues and make an impact in the wider company. The Levy will continue to play an important role in upskilling our existing employees and bringing wider diversity to our workforce as we expand our apprenticeship offering in the years to come.”

Lois Simon, Learning & Development Executive, Softcat

About the author: Lois Simon is the Learning & Development Executive responsible for Apprenticeships at Softcat plc, a FTSE 250 leading provider of technology and services. Lois is a great example of this, and an advocate for apprenticeships as lifelong learning, having recently enrolled in the Level 5 L&D Consultant standard. She leads the development of all apprentices across the Marlow, Manchester and London offices, as well as supporting the broader Learning & Development team with company-wide initiatives. The objective of the department is to drive business value through ensuring that all our employees have the relevant training and development necessary to execute their roles to the highest standard.