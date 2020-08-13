 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

It is unacceptable for young people to pay the price of a global pandemic

Details
Hits: 572

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Helen Barnard, Deputy Director of Policy and Partnerships, Joseph Rowntree Foundation

#ResultsDay 2020 - A fog of uncertainty has created a new peak of anger and worry 

Before coronavirus, too many young people from poorer backgrounds were shut out of opportunities to get good qualifications and decent jobs. In a compassionate and just society, it is unacceptable for them to also pay the price of a global pandemic.

Results Day. It’s always nerve-racking. There’s always controversy. But this year the fog of uncertainty that has permeated so much of life in recent months has created a new peak of anger and worry. How to award qualifications to a generation that has been mostly out of school since March and hasn’t been able to take exams was always going to be a massive headache. There was probably no perfect way to resolve it.

The problem is balancing two competing imperatives. Award grades which students, families and schools feel are a fair reflection of their work and achievements. Whilst avoiding a level of grade inflation which would devalue results, leading universities and employers to rely on other ways to select young people for courses or jobs.

That matters because those other methods (interviews, written statements, clubs and activities) disadvantage young people from poorer backgrounds, many of whom have been shut out of the extra-curricular activities and coaching in soft skills which richer children have access to.

Stubborn attainment gap across the UK

We have had a big and stubborn attainment gap across the UK for many years. The focus today is on A-level results, but less than half of young people from poorer backgrounds get five good GCSEs. They’re already locked out of most pathways to university, higher level qualifications and good jobs. Of those who do make it to A-levels, they’re around half as likely as those from richer backgrounds to come out with two or more A-levels. The biggest danger in the current situation is that these unacceptable attainment gaps widen even further.

We have already seen lockdown hit children from poorer backgrounds harder than those from richer families. Less likely to have a school providing good on-line education. Less likely to have digital access, a quiet place to work, essentials like food and education supplies.

These unequal effects of Covid could be compounded by an approach to exam results which relies in part on a school’s track record, since young people from low income backgrounds tend to go to schools with worse results. It may also be reinforced if the appeals process depends heavily on students, parents and schools assertively challenging results and skilfully navigating a confusing system. Families and schools who are trying to stay afloat whilst caught up in deepening poverty are likely to have less time, energy, confidence and knowledge of the system than those in areas where the essentials of life are taken care of.

Advertisement

It is time to reboot apprenticeships
Featured Article
Cushioned by the security of paid employment, the chance to build new
Seeing the Employment and Skills System for the (still falling) trees
Featured Article
While itâ€™s not good to mix metaphors, amidst our challenges with Co
Will A First Class Education Spell The Demise of The Desmond?
Featured Article
The FluffA very good friend of mine, Jeremy, who is responsible for th

The design of our labour market

All of this is given increased importance by the design of our labour market. If you leave full-time education without good qualifications, you are likely to end up in a job that is low paid, with few opportunities for progression and little access to training which could help you move up. Funding and participation in adult education has fallen of a cliff in the last decade. Second chances and opportunities to change direction are thin on the ground, unless you already have good qualifications.

Employment rates are far higher for those with higher qualifications. There is a big pay gap between workers who have a degree or higher qualification and those who have lower qualifications. And, as more people go to university and jobs change, workers with no qualifications or only with GCSEs or A-levels have been slipping further behind. Someone with a qualification below degree level is twice as likely to be locked in poverty compared with someone with a degree.

Today, attention will be on the details of how marks have been awarded and how appeals will work. But the government must also look beyond these vital questions. There have been encouraging signs of plans to help young people entering the toughest labour market in decades, with the Kickstart programme and renewed focus on apprenticeships.

However, we have not yet seen enough action to bring forward skills funding and support for targeted training programmes, linked to high quality job opportunities. In a just society, we must ensure that every young person can access high quality training that leads them to a job which is secure, pays enough for a decent life and offers progression opportunities.

Helen Barnard, Deputy Director of Policy and Partnerships, Joseph Rowntree Foundation

You may also be interested in these articles:

It is time to reboot apprenticeships
Featured Article
Cushioned by the security of paid employment, the chance to build new
Seeing the Employment and Skills System for the (still falling) trees
Featured Article
While it’s not good to mix metaphors, amidst our challenges with Co
Will A First Class Education Spell The Demise of The Desmond?
Featured Article
The FluffA very good friend of mine, Jeremy, who is responsible for th
EQA - The hard work starts now
Featured Article
Since the outset of the #ApprenticeshipReforms, @AELPUK has pushed har
Workplace learning comes home with thousands of learners accessing content and attending online webinars
Featured Article
The Covid-19 pandemic, and the resulting lockdown, has meant a huge nu
FE and Race Equality: A lost decade of carelessness and complicity?
Featured Article
The #BlackLivesMatter movement has forced many nations and organisatio
The ‘New Normal’ in Education
Featured Article
Bag packed, lunch snacks fully stocked, computer screen lowered. Since
Partnership working in employment services and responding to the current crisis
Featured Article
Key findings from international research on partnership working betwee
#FEResearchMeet goes Virtual
Featured Article
As partners in all things research, Kerry Scattergood and I first met
Kick Starter or non-starter?
Featured Article
As I was completing my previous piece it was announced the government
Three Ways to Embrace a Virtual ‘Hybrid’ Workplace Culture as Businesses Invest in Flexibility
Featured Article
While many businesses are beginning to return to familiar office envir
Holidays and Quarantine: Top 7 School and College Questions Answered
Featured Article
On Saturday night, the government announced it was removing Spain from

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 2 hours 2 minutes ago

Latest #FENews updates for today 08/13/2020 - https://t.co/8Ba4yAQiVc
View Original Tweet

East Sussex College is followers with Brockenhurst College

Capital City College Group
Capital City College Group has published a new article: City and Islington College students praise teachers’ support in most challenging year’as they celebrate A Level results 2 hours 27 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4833)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page