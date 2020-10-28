 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

What should HR do to promote wellbeing whilst employees are working remotely?

Details
Hits: 850

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Kelly Metcalf, Head of Diversity, Inclusion and Wellbeing at Fujitsu

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, HR leaders are having to ask themselves questions they’ve never had to before.

A key one being: “how do we address the blurred boundary between work and home life for our employees during Covid-19 restrictions?”

The reality is that lockdowns and restrictions have blurred that boundary, and merging one’s private life and working day can have a negative impact on an individual’s wellbeing.

In a recent report from the Mental Health Foundation and LinkedIn, more than half (54%) of HR leaders surveyed believed mental health issues such as stress, burnout, isolation and loneliness had increased among their workforce since Covid-19.

If employees exhibit any of the above traits, it is highly likely to have a knock-on impact on employee productivity.

But the CIPD revealed that organisations choosing to proactively support the health and wellbeing of their workforce can lead to much more positive results, most commonly by improving employee morale and engagement (44%), providing a healthier and more inclusive culture (35%) and lowering sickness absence (31%).

So, what should HR be doing to promote wellbeing whilst employees are working remotely?

Promoting wellbeing through inclusion

Many organisations today are responsible for delivering critical products and services – whether it’s a cyber security organisation, supermarket or a video hosting platform. However, without engaged employees – those who feel included and protected – productivity levels will dwindle. It’s therefore essential to put employee wellbeing front and centre of every strategy, particularly now when people’s wellbeing is challenged more than ever.

There is also a strong connection between wellbeing and inclusion: the more people feel included and able to be completely themselves at work, the likelier they are to experience positive wellbeing and produce better results.

Take employee diversity networks for example. These networks play a key role in championing the voices of diverse communities and helping to ensure that leaders and HR focus on the things that create an inclusive culture. Cultivating an environment where everyone can access the individual support, advice and networking opportunities to help them grow and succeed at work has a positive impact on employee wellbeing and in turn helps to ensure people exhibit more inclusive behaviours towards others.

Support on an individual level

Another priority for HR teams should be to ensure managers are able to support everyone across the organisation on an individual level. For instance, at Fujitsu, we hold regular line manager webcasts where around 500 UK people managers join to discuss how they can support individuals’ wellbeing and mental health and highlight examples of best practice.

Tackling barriers to learning for disadvantaged students
Featured Article
On Tom Bewickâ€™s topical and timely #SkillsWorld LIVE show last week
Why we must no longer wait until October to Teach Black History in the UK
Featured Article
â€˜The examination of Black cultures.. is necessary for several reason
Over a quarter of apprentices in the UK struggle with an unidentified learning difficulty, yet little is done to identify or support them. Why, asks Chris Quickfall?
Featured Article
Imagine driving a car that you couldnâ€™t adjust for comfort or safety

A key theme of these is emphasising the importance of managers having regular check-ins with their employees. The focus here is on checking in with people on a personal level and not checking up on them.

Whilst there is no ‘one size fits all’ approach to supporting employees, it is only through quality interaction between each person and their manager, that we can ensure that every individual is treated as such and offered the right support for their circumstances.

Being open about mental health

As people feel the strain of the current situation – be it juggling multiple conflicting priorities, being worried about loved ones, health, safety, job security and the economic impact - all of this can take its toll on our mental health.

HR plays an important role in helping to create an environment in which employees feel comfortable to open up about their mental health. One approach we advocate within Fujitsu is encouraging leaders to talk openly about their own mental health at work.

When leaders share their own stories, it creates a ‘safe’ environment and inspires others to come forward to seek support when they need it. This also sets the context for sharing regular information about mental health and wellbeing, focused on topics such as loneliness, anxiety amidst social distancing and worries about ‘getting back to normal’. There is a wealth of content available free online that HR and Wellbeing leaders can draw on to use in employee webinars and communications.

Make work-life balance a priority

Employees have other commitments and responsibilities outside of work and organisations must foster a work environment where these are openly recognised. Flexible working practices are key to individuals maintaining a positive work-life balance and in helping sustain positive wellbeing when people have no choice but to juggle multiple priorities at the same time.

Back in March, Fujitsu introduced extra paid carers’ leave for those who needed it and encouraged even more flexible working to help people cope with the additional demands that school closures and the pandemic have placed on them.

Morgan McKinley’s 2019 working hours and flexible working research – published earlier this year – revealed that 43% of employees feel that there is improved staff wellbeing alongside flexible wellbeing and, as we now know, better wellbeing equates to better business results.

Stronger together

Under the current circumstances, the organisations that are genuinely inclusive and mindful of everyone’s individual circumstances will be the ones whose employees benefit from positive wellbeing. In turn, those same organisations will benefit from more positive commitment from their employees, as well as engagement and productivity.

For organisations of every size, it’s vital that they listen to and support employees as and when is needed. We need to be treating employees as individuals with their own particular set of circumstances if we are to understand them better and encourage positive wellbeing.

Kelly Metcalf, Head of Diversity, Inclusion and Wellbeing at Fujitsu

You may also be interested in these articles:

Tackling barriers to learning for disadvantaged students
Featured Article
On Tom Bewick’s topical and timely #SkillsWorld LIVE show last week
Why we must no longer wait until October to Teach Black History in the UK
Featured Article
‘The examination of Black cultures.. is necessary for several reason
Halfon to launch LegUp Campaign: A good mentor can be instrumental in unlocking a young person’s potential
Featured Article
#LegUpCampaign asks people who are in employment to help just one pers
Over a quarter of apprentices in the UK struggle with an unidentified learning difficulty, yet little is done to identify or support them. Why, asks Chris Quickfall?
Featured Article
Imagine driving a car that you couldn’t adjust for comfort or safety
Careers Advice Reimagined - Are we pioneers or revolutionaries?
Featured Article
For any Careers Adviser working in the Further Education Sector, they
Inclusive governance for supporting people and communities during #CollegesWeek
Featured Article
#LoveOurColleges - The importance of diversity on college boards Over
Even without a Comprehensive Spending Review, funding for colleges needs to be comprehensive
Featured Article
It is often said that change, and indeed success, is measured in decad
College collaboration key to continuing careers education improvement
Featured Article
#LoveOurColleges - Further Education Colleges provide high quality aca
Mainstreaming Excellence in FE with WorldSkills UK
Featured Article
Students, both existing and new, are returning to Barking & Dagenh
For over a decade, Traineeships have been in and out of favour with the government - How good are Traineeships?
Featured Article
What is a Traineeship? Programmes to help young people who want to acc
Colleges Week 2020 – Colleges and Employers Working in Partnership
Featured Article
#CollegesWeek - Scott Bullock (@ScottBullockNCL) of Newcastle College
The government’s reskilling and retraining agenda is a step in the right direction
Featured Article
The coronavirus induced lockdown has had a seismic effect on the jobs

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel commented on this video 4 hours 9 minutes ago

The College of the Future
UK-Wide Final Report

The College of the Future UK-Wide Final Report

The College of the Future UK-Wide Final Report

The College of the Future UK-Wide Final Report

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 4 hours 11 minutes ago

The College of the Future UK-Wide Final Report

The College of the Future UK-Wide Final Report

The College of the Future UK-Wide Final Report

1
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel The College of the Future
UK-Wide Final Report 4 hours 9 minutes ago
loader
loader
Attachment
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 4 hours 11 minutes ago

RT @julia_heap1: Great to read this @YourAAT, started my own #AAT journey in my early 20’s & never looked back! Investment in lifelong lea…
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5056)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page