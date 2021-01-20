 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Review of Post 16 Qualifications at Level 3 - Good or Bad News for Choice and Access and Participation in Higher Education?

Details
Hits: 793

User Rating: 3 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Adrian Anderson

The Government’s review of level 3 post 16 qualifications, consultation on the second stage of which closes on 31st January 2021, is likely to mean fundamental change for young people, employers and higher education. From a marketing perspective the proposed future mainstream offers of an academic option, ‘A’ Levels, a new technical option, the ‘T’ level, or an Apprenticeship sounds appealing. But in reality will such an offer be good or bad news for 16 to 18 year olds in terms of choice, access and participation in higher education?

As the consultation notes, A levels offer an understood and excellent preparation for Higher Education, but what of the other two mainstream options outlined, T levels and Apprenticeships?

The new technical option T levels, deserves to be a success

A high quality relatively narrow technical route based on the knowledge, skills and behaviours specified in an occupational standard for 16 – 18 year olds, committed to gaining a first job in a particular occupation, could provide a new high quality option. The good news is that choice will be expanded and T levels do something new, providing a technical route to skilled employment and potentially higher technical qualifications and higher education. UVAC will do all it can to support the higher education sector to develop progression routes from T levels to Higher and Degree Apprenticeships, higher technical education and bachelors degrees.

I do, however, suspect that T level numbers will not grow rapidly in coming years. Firstly, T level numbers will be limited by the availability of high quality industry placements, particularly in the context of a post Covid 19 economy, indeed some T levels will be unavailable in some localities. T level provision must fundamentally reflect local labour market needs.

Secondly, T levels will be a good choice for a relatively small proportion of the 16 – 18 cohort, i.e. aspirational young people who have a very clear understanding of what first job they want.

Whisper it quietly, but I think Apprenticeship opportunities for 16 – 18 year-olds will, in the future, be very limited

Apprenticeships are seen as the third core option for 16 – 18 year-olds. There is, however, a problem here. Whisper it quietly, but I think Apprenticeship opportunities for 16 – 18 year-olds will, in the future, be very limited. Certainly, some highly valuable craft and trade Apprenticeships in construction and engineering will be offered. Elsewhere, however, numbers will not recover significantly from the decline experienced in recent years and particularly during the pandemic.

Employers will increasingly focus on using the Apprenticeship to recruit and train older new and existing employees for the higher skilled occupations they need. Some may decry this trend, but I can’t see Government stopping the NHS from spending its levy on training new nurses or stopping Police Forces using the levy to train police constables.

Level 4 Apprenticeships and above - we need to widen access to Level Up
Featured Article
In the years prior to the pandemic, even as the overall number of appr
What do we need from the White Paper?
Featured Article
How do we stop further education, feeling like an afterthought?There h
Open Letter from BFELG to the FE Commissioner Appointment Panel
Featured Article
Next week the Assessment panel convenes to appoint the new FE Commissi

In the private sector, employers are and will increasingly focus on using Apprenticeship to tackle skills gaps. This means a far lower spend on Apprenticeships in retail, catering, hospitality, business administration and customer service, the mainstay of 16 – 18 Apprenticeship provision and the occupations most adversely affected by the Covid 19 pandemic.

What is the option for individuals not wanting to undertake A levels and not certain of the occupation they want to train for?

I would suggest that the fundamental problem with focusing on three mainstream options; academic A levels and the narrow technical options T levels and Apprenticeships is that the needs of a large group of learners is not met. What is the option for individuals not wanting to undertake A levels and not certain of the occupation they want to train for?

Historically, the answer has been Applied Generals, the most well known example being the BTEC National. Approximately 200,000 students took Applied Generals in 2018 (300,000 took A levels), with some taking a combination of both. Around 20% of 18 year olds applying to university held at least one Applied General qualification. The value of qualifications such as BTEC Nationals in supporting individuals access skilled employment and progress to higher education is recognised by employers and universities.

Regrettably, this value is not sufficiently recognised in the consultation. While there will be some opportunities to combine Applied Generals with A Levels, many existing delivery approaches will not be funded in the future. The consultation, gives the example of a student currently taking a large Applied General in business studies and A level maths, who in future would take A levels in business, maths and economics or a Business T Level.

Access and participation for underrepresented groups in higher education

Removal of funding for Applied Generals and some Applied General/A level combinations may also spell bad news for access and participation for underrepresented groups in higher education. Many universities have developed successful approaches to recruiting students offering Applied General qualifications to widen access and participation to underrepresented learner cohorts.

So what’s the answer?

So what’s the answer? Firstly let’s value choice and breadth in our 16 – 18 qualifications offer and provide the offer needed by young people in a post Covid 19 economy. Let’s also listen to the customer. If employers and universities believe Applied Generals, like BTEC Nationals are a valuable option and support progression to employment and higher education they should be funded. The mantra for T levels should be quality not numbers. Similarly, quality Apprenticeship places for 16 – 18 year-olds in a post Covid19 economy will be limited. So with limited potential for T level and Apprenticeship numbers, another mainstream alternative to A levels is needed. Applied Generals and Applied Generals combined with A levels ideally fulfil this role.

Adrian Anderson, Chief Executive, University Vocational Awards Council (UVAC)

You may also be interested in these articles:

Level 4 Apprenticeships and above - we need to widen access to Level Up
Featured Article
In the years prior to the pandemic, even as the overall number of appr
What do we need from the White Paper?
Featured Article
How do we stop further education, feeling like an afterthought?There h
Open Letter from BFELG to the FE Commissioner Appointment Panel
Featured Article
Next week the Assessment panel convenes to appoint the new FE Commissi
The impact of the current lockdown on apprentices
Featured Article
You never know building a system based on trust may just be the way fo
The pilot shortage isn’t going away. How will we recruit and retain the next generation of students after Covid-19?
Featured Article
With multiple COVID-19 vaccines on the horizon and the air transportat
Livelihoods and opportunities must be at the forefront of Ministerial decisions
Featured Article
In light of the growing negative impact of uncertainty in schooling ar
Why technology will still play a pivotal role in teaching through 2021 and beyond
Featured Article
2020 saw the education sector forced into an abrupt shift. The move to
Maximising digital opportunity for the next generation
Featured Article
With schools, colleges and universities making a sudden return to onli
Education and skills can unlock people from poverty
Featured Article
Education and skills can unlock people from poverty: we must rise to t
The diversity dilemma in cyber security
Featured Article
Organisations today are more digital than ever, which has meant that,
Tough times ahead - but FE will continue to rise to the challenge
Featured Article
We are starting this lockdown in a different position to the one we un
Time for action: How to implement an effective DE&I strategy in 2021
Featured Article
While born out of a truly tragic event, the globalisation of the Black

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5251)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page