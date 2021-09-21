 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Prison Educators deserve our gratitude

Details
Hits: 698

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Sally Alexander, Principal, MK College Group with responsibility for Prison Education

Commentary should recognise extraordinary contribution of Prison Educators 

The commentary from Ofsted and the Prisons’ Inspectorate (HMIP) on the state of Prison Education is an interesting reflection; there is much to agree with in the document released a few days ago by the Chief Inspectors of both organisations, Amanda Spielman and Charlie Taylor. However, the first chapter of any report should be dedicated to the Prison Educators who have performed astonishingly well during the Pandemic and who have enabled some form of Education to continue within the prison estate in the most difficult of circumstances.

The biggest problem, as they rightly state, has been access.

Classroom teaching was not possible in the first year of the Pandemic, as attempts were made to limit the spread of COVID. The process of introducing remote learning was far more challenging in prisons than in schools, colleges and universities in the outside world, due to the lack of digital access across the prison estate. In recent months, face-to-face teaching has started to return, with teachers supporting small groups, or learners on a one-to-one basis on their residential units, but the lack of classroom provision has impacted lower-level learners and those with special educational needs to the greatest degree. However, when the authors say, “the overall quality of prison education remains extremely poor,” this fails to recognise the extraordinary efforts of Prison Educators to support learning in the most challenging of situations.

Everyone in Prison Education has had to make the leap from being classroom teachers to experts in distance learning

Everyone in Prison Education has had to make the leap from being classroom teachers to experts in distance learning – and we have all found that’s a very different skill. Add to that the layer of complexity involved in terms of being a student in prison with all the strictures and limitations that entails and it’s hard to imagine a more challenging setting for teaching and learning to be successful.   However, the feedback from prisoners to Milton Keynes College staff has been hearteningly positive. Our learners say they really appreciate what has been done for them while desperately wishing it could have been carried out face-to-face. The commentary’s authors are right when they say that in some instances there have been considerable delays where paper-based teaching packs have been issued – delays in the packs reaching the prisoners and in being returned for assessment – but this is a reflection of the challenges of prison regimes within a COVID setting. And from the more than 4000 learners who we have engaged with during the pandemic, 9 out of 10 are happy with the provision we have offered.

Five Asks of the New Secretary of State Nadhim Zahawi and Minister of Apprenticeships and Skills Alex Burghart
Exclusive Articles
UVAC is the national not for profit HE representative organisation for
30 September shouldnâ€™t be the end for apprenticeship incentives
Exclusive Articles
The continued uncertainty around the pandemic keeps having an impact o
Considering changing EPAO? A guide to ensuring a smooth transition
Exclusive Articles
SWITCHING YOUR #EPAO Why it might be time to check your current situat

What this does illustrate is the pressing need to update digital accessibility in our prisons. While government was busily distributing laptops and internet dongles to students across our communities, within custody this was not possible. We desperately need to provide a digital infrastructure across each establishment, not just within education classrooms, in order to meet the expectations and ambition of Ofsted and HMIP.

Prison Education was bound to suffer during the COVID crisis

Prison Education was bound to suffer during the COVID crisis. When things get difficult it’s understandable that education isn’t always seen as a core component of each day, especially when keeping prisoners safe and infection under control is of course the highest priority. But there is now a variation across prisons in terms of access to our learners and as the commentary suggests, it may be time to take another look at this.

The quality of teaching and learning in prisons is measured under a system used by Ofsted call the Education Inspection Framework (EIF) and we have not been able to meet all of those standards through a pure paper-based, distance learning approach. However, the EIF wasn’t designed to quantify success during a pandemic and within a digital vacuum, and so it is harsh to use this currently to make judgements on the quality of provision.

Interestingly there have been some positive side-effects in unexpected areas

Interestingly there have been some positive side-effects in unexpected areas. There is always a cohort of hard-to-reach learners across all prisons who will not engage in more traditional classroom provision, and some of those individuals have found distance learning more convenient, able to as they are to take part on their own terms and in their own time.

Another interesting example of a good outcome resulting from a challenging situation can be seen at HMP Frankland. With a growing number of older prisoners there have been numerous requests in recent years for opportunities to learn sign language. During the lock down period, an in-cell learning package was created with two individual packs - An Introduction to Deaf Awareness and An Introduction to Basic Sign Language. These were well received, including by prisoners who had never engaged with education previously. The course was developed further for delivery through a blended approach, whereby we were able to tutor learners face-to-face on their residential wings as we started small group teaching in classrooms.  

Learners have fed back how engaging, relevant and interesting the course was and are keen to take the skills developed back onto their residential wings and their places of work to highlight awareness with their peers or to support individuals with a hearing impairment. This course is now being used by prisoner mentors helping their peers, and we are looking to offer an accredited version in the future. So, while a return to the classroom is key, it is vital to use those lessons learned during the Pandemic, to maintain and develop the lessons we have learned.

It has not been possible for learners to sit qualifications in their cells

Ofsted/HMIP comment that much of the learning which has been provided during the pandemic hasn’t been accredited. This is largely because it has not been possible for learners to sit qualifications in their cells, in accordance with Awarding Organisation rules. However, that doesn’t mean that time spent learning has been wasted. As we now start to access learners in small groups, we are preparing and supporting them to complete the examinations linked to their learning packs, so they can get the qualifications they deserve.

Everything which has been achieved during this unprecedented time is testament to the incredible commitment, skill and tenacity of the staff who have been determined to make sure that education would continue in some form regardless of the difficulty. We have heard much about the contribution of nurses, doctors, supermarket staff and delivery drivers to keeping society functioning. Prison Educators are somewhat less visible than any of these groups, but they’ve worked tirelessly, shown huge passion and diligence, and are equally as deserving of high praise.

Sally Alexander, Principal, MK College Group with responsibility for Prison Education

You may also be interested in these articles:

Five Asks of the New Secretary of State Nadhim Zahawi and Minister of Apprenticeships and Skills Alex Burghart
Exclusive Articles
UVAC is the national not for profit HE representative organisation for
30 September shouldn’t be the end for apprenticeship incentives
Exclusive Articles
The continued uncertainty around the pandemic keeps having an impact o
Considering changing EPAO? A guide to ensuring a smooth transition
Exclusive Articles
SWITCHING YOUR #EPAO Why it might be time to check your current situat
Five things Nadhim Zahawi needs to immediately get a grip on
Exclusive Articles
Deeds not words will mark out whether the new education secretary, Nad
The implications of the COVID-19 pandemic for vocational education and training: Lessons learnt from OECD countries
Exclusive Articles
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted education, like most aspects of ou
Social and emotional learning in education – why is it important?
Exclusive Articles
Aparna Ramanathan, an alumni member of the World Innovation Summit for
Making sense of technical assessment - Is standardisation the biggest challenge?
Exclusive Articles
Anyone who has wrapped a wet towel round their head to devise a techni
#InclusiveFE: coming together to create a culture of inclusion for learners
Exclusive Articles
It has been a fascinating eight months in this role of Director for Di
Could do better? Qualifications for students, the economy and society
Exclusive Articles
Post pandemic, one of the many burning policy questions facing policym
Looking beyond COVID-19 through the lens of the private sector and the labour market skills needs​
Exclusive Articles
Closing the skills mismatch gap is more urgent than ever. To tackle th
We need more training in growth sectors to level up opportunities for young people
Exclusive Articles
It is estimated that the existing digital skills gap sees the UK lose
Back To The Office – Is It Now Time For Handrails, Harnesses, Or Both?”​
Exclusive Articles
“The radical openness of not knowing is a more adequate stance towar

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Mahima Shrestha
Mahima Shrestha has published a new article: To help prepare the schools in the United Kingdom, Driver Bubble™ launches the new ‘Education Program’ 2 minutes ago
Sparsholt College Group
Sparsholt College Group has published a new article: Silver-Gilt Medal for 'The Natural Kalendar' Sparsholt College Garden at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 12 hours 24 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 12 hours 26 minutes ago

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2020-21 | Sparsholt College re-launch garden at Gilbert White's House

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2020-21 | Sparsholt...

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2020-21 | Sparsholt College re-launch garden at Gilbert White's House Sparsholt College staff and students visit Gilbert...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6094)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page