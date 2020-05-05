 
How do we prepare for September's "New Normal"? Episode 9: #SkillsWorld LIVE

Details
Tonight's guests include: Dr Sue Pember OBE - Director of Policy and External Relations at Holex | David Hughes - CEO at Association of Colleges | David Gallagher - MD at NCFE | Paul Eeles - Chief Executive at Skills and Education Group

Episode 9: How do we prepare for September's "New Normal"? Tue 5 May 7-8pm (BST)

Presented by the Chief Executive of the Federation of @AwardingBodies, Tom Bewick, #SkillsWorldLIVE is a new radio show that builds on the popular #SkillsWorld podcast series, where Tom interviews leading figures shaping the post-compulsory education and skills systems, including apprenticeships in the UK, and across the world.

News Bulletin:

Don't miss Episode 10: How will Covid 19 widened the disadvantage and attainment gap? Wed 6 May

We are looking for industry experts to get involved with the debate, and to offer their views, advice and recommendations to help support the education sector at this time of disruption and change.
If you are keen to get involved, or you know others that are, please let us know, and send your questions and comments to:
  • Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
  • Call: 020 32 900 111
  • Twitter: #SkillsWorldLIVE @FENews

Please let us know if there is an important topic you would like to debate that we haven’t included yet!

Tune in to #SkillsWorldLIVE 7-8pm on Weekdays, Monday to Friday and subscribe here for notifications!

 Catch up with earlier episodes on your favourite podcast platform here:

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

