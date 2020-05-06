 
Keeping Entertained With Arnie Skelton #38

Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd

Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers

In the thirty-eighth episode of his podcast Top Ten Tips for Teachers and FE Managers, Arnie Skelton recommends his top ten entertainments.

In this week's podcast Arnie treats us to his top ten entertainments to consider during this difficult period of lockdown, social distancing and isolation. 4 books, 3 videos, 2 films and one TV series – enough to keep you entertained and thinking during COVID19.

Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd has spent the last 30 years working in a wide range of organisations, and all his tips are totally practical, and can be implemented by anyone, any time, at no financial cost.

To hear more from Arnie subscribe to this podcast series or visit his Newsroom on FE News.

Top Ten Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers the Podcast Series

