Lost learning during the pandemic: How do our young people recover? #SkillsWorldLive 3.2

Details
In the second episode of Series 3 of the #SkillsWorldLive Radio Show, Tom Bewick discusses lost learning during the pandemic and how our young people will recover.

The show begins with a 1-2-1 interview between Tom and Lord Baker, followed by a discussion on lost learning with Rod Bristow from Pearson, and Rae Tooth of Villiers Park Educational Trust.

In the second half of the show Tom speaks to apprentices Samantha and Rico all about their apprenticeship journey throughout the pandemic and to end the show Tom interviews Max Kendall, lead singer of 80s inspired London pop band; DECO.

The #SkillsWorldLive Radio Show is aired live every Friday at 10:30am on the Skills World Live Productions website.

You can watch the show in playback on our website or listen to the show via Spreaker, Spotify or iTunes.

