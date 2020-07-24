 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Friday thought article - Change of Control / Ownership

Details
Hits: 513

User Rating: 1 / 5

Star ActiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Patrick Tucker

We applaud the ESFA for reinforcing this week in their ‘weekly update to providers about the contractual requirement to give the ESFA 12 weeks’ notice, of any notice of intended, or proposed change of control / ownership of the contractor. Please refer to the relevant Change in Control/Change in Ownership (or equivalent) clauses within your respective contracts and funding agreements with the ESFA.

Under section 9 of the ESFA’s Apprenticeship Agreement for Training Providers, Spring 2020, Version 1.0, it informs:

    9.1 – The Training Provider shall not without the prior written consent of the ESFA assign, novate or otherwise dispose of or deal in any other manner with (including by means of a change in ownership of the Training Provider) any or all of its rights, obligations or liabilities under this Agreement.

    9.3 – The Training Provider will inform the ESFA as soon as reasonably practicable and, in any event 12 weeks before, any Change of Control of the Training Provider takes effect unless to do so would put the Training Provider in breach of the Law. If that is the case the Training Provider will inform the ESFA of the Change of Control within 10 Working Days of it becoming lawful to do so.

    9.4 – The ESFA reserves the right to take whatever action it deems necessary, including but not limited to terminating the Agreement in accordance with Clause 24.2 (Termination) if it considers in its absolute discretion that any, or any proposed, assignment, novation, disposal or other dealing, including any Change of Control and / or of name of the Training Provider, may or would:

  • 9.4.1 – put public funds at risk,
  • 9.4.2 – put at risk the delivery of Training to Apprentices, and / or
  • 9.4.3 – the ESFA has any other material concerns about the proposed assignment, novation, disposal or other dealing. 

All parties need to do thorough due diligence against all elements of what is being acquired, always ensure you appoint a Solicitor who understands the market that is being operated in, as well as accountants that understand the market (ESFA). Through this it will become apparent that the acquirer must understand that the seller must notify the ESFA 12 weeks prior to any change, and that the ESFA approves the transfer of their contract, as per Regulation 72 of The Public Contracts Regulations 2015 which informs under 72 (d): 

where a new contractor replaces the one to which the contracting authority had initially awarded the contract as a consequence of —

  • (i)an unequivocal review clause or option in conformity with sub-paragraph (a), or
  • (ii)universal or partial succession into the position of the initial contractor, following corporate restructuring, including takeover, merger, acquisition or insolvency, of another economic operator that fulfils the criteria for qualitative selection initially established, provided that this does not entail other substantial modifications to the contract and is not aimed at circumventing the application of this Part…………

Furthermore, Promote-Ed has been contacted by numerous providers over the past few months concerning issues between the ESFA and providers which concerns change of control. The change of control provisions do not simply relate to a change of 51% of the change of the shareholding of the company but incorporates 8 provisions where a provider either has to seek approval which includes a change of name of the provider.

Advertisement

Labour launch â€™7 Key Tests for Higher Educationâ€™ and calls on the Government to help UK universities and students
FE Voices
The @UKLabour Party has called for the Government to meet seven key te
Death by PowerPoint, and how to avoid it
FE Voices
Imagine if there never needed to be another death by PowerPoint ever,
Looming Mass Unemployment
FE Voices
The Impact So Far... The coronavirus pandemic and associated public he

My Friday question for any organisation / person looking to acquire a provider is – 

  • The RoATP is currently closed and there might be a new register released with a different approach to Conditions of Acceptance as well as some or all providers having to re-apply. Why not wait until the new register is open and understand what the new vision might be and to understand any new approaches that might be in the new Conditions, thereby saving your money to fully understand the full due diligence of the new ESFA approach and requirements. 

I have always been told that there is ‘good business and bad business’, it is my view that acquiring a provider in the current situation where the RoATP is closed and possibly a new approach to the conditions, makes for bad business. I am saying this for the majority of people that are looking to enter the market, this is of course not the same for a going concern looking to merge or are in the process of merging or acquiring another going concern. 

Patrick Tucker, Promote-Ed 

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Universities Minister speech at Festival of Higher Education
FE Voices
@MichelleDonelan addresses the fifth #HEFestival hosted by @UniOfBucki
Independent Commission on the College of the Future launch People, productivity and place: a new vision for colleges
FE Voices
@CollegeComm - The UK needs a new vision for colleges to drive a green
How to give your graduates an edge in the jobs market
FE Voices
One of the key decisions for anyone considering university is whether
Post-Nominal Letters: the reputation-enhancing boost apprenticeships need
FE Voices
Earlier this week the Skills Minister, Gillian Keegan, wrote to the Ch
Automation, Covid-19 and the Future of Jobs
FE Voices
Mythbusting #Automation The growing economic crisis is bringing a numb
£5.4 million to help colleges work together to upskill the country
FE Voices
@EducationGovUK - Transforming and building a high quality further edu
Labour launch ’7 Key Tests for Higher Education’ and calls on the Government to help UK universities and students
FE Voices
The @UKLabour Party has called for the Government to meet seven key te
Death by PowerPoint, and how to avoid it
FE Voices
Imagine if there never needed to be another death by PowerPoint ever,
The coming recession: A lesson from the past
FE Voices
The valuable paper from the Institute for @EmploymtStudies ‘Getting
A national tutoring programme will not work without training
FE Voices
Tutoring can be a brilliant vehicle for social mobility not only for l
Low Pay, Flexi-Jobs and Skills-Based Immigration
FE Voices
Before Covid-19 and Brexit Two Big SuccessesThe time period that began
Looming Mass Unemployment
FE Voices
The Impact So Far... The coronavirus pandemic and associated public he

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 15 hours 17 minutes ago

‘Jenga’ style collaboration for the Health and Social Care Sector in the Edinburgh City Region: The pandemic has sh… https://t.co/1zbtzGkJq6
View Original Tweet

Sync powered by GBM
Sync powered by GBM has published a new article: Apple in FE Webinar Series 17 hours 5 minutes ago
Coleg Cambria News
Coleg Cambria News has published a new article: Team leading £15m sixth form support students through unprecedented challenges of COVID-19 17 hours 50 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4786)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page