 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Small firms welcome skills announcement from PM and Migration Advisory Committee

Details
Hits: 614

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Mike Cherry, Chair of the Federation of Small Businesses

Responding to the Prime Minister’s "Lifetime Skills Guarantee" speech addressing adult training and technical skills in England as well as the calls from the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) to include senior care workers onto the skills Shortage Occupation List across the UK, Federation of Small Businesses (@fsb_policy) National Chair Mike Cherry (@MikeCherryFSB) said:

Now more than ever it’s vital that we provide opportunities for all individuals to succeed and thrive in their adult and working lives. Today’s speech by the Prime Minister gives some detail into how the government hopes to address the shortfall in adult education, re-training and technical skills.

This has been an area long neglected, and at a time when the job market is in turmoil, it’s crucial more than ever that people are given the tools they deserve in order to enjoy a better quality of life.

The pandemic has changed our economy, and it’s only right that how people gain access to life-changing education also changes to adapt to the new economic landscape we now face in the coming months and years. And small businesses are inextricably linked to job creation, which is why these announcements are so important.

However for this system to work it is vital that it’s co-designed with smaller businesses front and centre. Small businesses have long been crying out for enhanced technical skills and the much welcomed fully sponsored college courses for adults without an a level or equivalent, will need to reflect the major skills shortages in the resident labour market.

The announcement of a lifetime skills learning guarantee could be game changing as will making it easier to access government backed finance for FE courses.

What is crucial to upskilling the nation, is also addressing the skills gaps the country faces. So FSB has welcomed the new recommendations by the MAC to include senior care workers and other roles such as welders onto the Shortage Occupation List (SOL), which FSB had asked the Government to do, on behalf of FSB members concerned about their workforce.

The pandemic has highlighted the value of social care workers and the challenging nature of their work. Moreover, there is a significant recruitment challenge within the sector that cannot be solved from the UK labour market. Without doubt, changes in immigration rules will not solve the issues within the social care sector, and so Government policy should not seek to impose further constraints on a sector struggling to survive.

Remote end-point assessments â€“ thereâ€™s no need to be afraid
FE Voices
In the list of common phobias, examination and assessment nerves rates
PMâ€™s plans for skills â€œthe right first stepâ€ but more support will be needed
FE Voices
The Prime Ministerâ€™s Lifetime Skills Guarantee, announced today (29
Lifetime Skills Guarantee: Creative thinking needed to address vast skills and jobs challenges that lie ahead
FE Voices
Following the Government "Lifetime Skills Guarantee" announcement that

It’s also very good to see the MAC recommend additional roles on separate SOLs for Wales and Northern Ireland highlighting the distinctive needs of small businesses in each nation.

Apprenticeships are hugely important both for small businesses looking to expand their workforce and for the individual who can learn on the job and set themselves up for the future.

So it was welcome to see incentives that were announced earlier this year, being set out to support small firms wanting to take on an apprentice.

Young people’s employment outcomes are being disproportionately impacted by the covid-19 crisis. We know that 92% of all apprenticeships offered by smaller businesses in England are held by 16-24 year olds. Whilst we welcome the financial incentives introduced for small firms that hire offer apprenticeships that were announced at the summer economic update, more needs to be done to support smaller businesses to hire apprentices including reducing upfront recruitment costs which would be a huge sign of support to many cash strapped small businesses.

The introduction of digital skills boot camps along which have been successfully trialled already in parts of the country are another key step to ensuring that young adults and those retraining, have the right skills that they need to either get onto, or back onto, the jobs ladder. But it is vital that these boot camps engage and work with small businesses so that they can truly benefit those in training as well as small firms.

Both the Chancellor and the Prime Minister have acknowledged that not every job can be saved, but we must pull out every stop to save as many as possible, to safeguard the future of thousands of small businesses and jobs as well as the livelihoods of millions.

There is no single solution to the economic crisis we now face, and this requires the government to do all it can ensure that small businesses, who are the backbone of the economy, have the support that they so desperately need.”

Mike Cherry, Chair of the Federation of Small Businesses

You may also be interested in these articles:

OFSTED TO INSPECT LEVEL 6 AND 7 APPRENTICESHIP TRAINING PROVISION FROM 1 APRIL 2021
FE Voices
@GavinWilliamson formally requests @OfstedNews to inspect degree and m
Lifetime Skills Guarantee: Prime Minister's plan to transform training and skills system
FE Voices
#TheSkillsToolkit - In a speech at @ExeterCollege on Tuesday morning (
Remote end-point assessments – there’s no need to be afraid
FE Voices
In the list of common phobias, examination and assessment nerves rates
PM’s plans for skills “the right first step” but more support will be needed
FE Voices
The Prime Minister’s Lifetime Skills Guarantee, announced today (29
Lifetime Skills Guarantee: Creative thinking needed to address vast skills and jobs challenges that lie ahead
FE Voices
Following the Government "Lifetime Skills Guarantee" announcement that
Lifetime Skills Guarantee - A welcome step, but more needs to be done to reverse decade of decline in training
FE Voices
As the Prime Minister announces a major extension of post-18 education
Upskilling and Reskilling through Modularised Higher Education
FE Voices
Covid-19 has affected every aspect of our lives and its effect will co
Rethinking Adult Training and Retraining
FE Voices
#Post16RevolutionaryReforms -  In the run-up to the current crisis,
Chancellor fails to take action to protect those hardest hit by Covid
FE Voices
The Chancellor @RishiSunak announced some action to preserve jobs toda
Lifetime Skills Guarantee - Long-term aim should be routing all adult funding through Individual Skills Accounts
FE Voices
In response to @BorisJohnson’s speech today (29 Sept), introducing t
Just More Level 4-7 Apprenticeships, Technical Education and First Degrees
FE Voices
#Post16RevolutionaryReforms - To misquote Tony Blair the post-16 white
Lifetime Skills Guarantee - Is a single Level 3 is enough for the most vulnerable?
FE Voices
In a speech today (29 Sept) Prime Minister @BorisJohnson set out his p

Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 1 hours ago

PREPARING FOR THE NEW STYLE OFSTED VISITS THIS AUTUMN

Overview Ofsted has now announced in detail its plans for carrying out what it calls ‘interim visits’ in the autumn period up to the end of...

  • Thursday, 22 October 2020 10:00 AM
  • Online
AELP Events - updated event, AELP National Conference 2021 2 days ago
Anna Pedroza
Anna Pedroza has published a new article: EngineeringUK launches Neon; helping teachers ensure young people don’t miss out on vital careers support 2 days ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4976)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page