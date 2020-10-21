 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Which Occupations Are Seeing a Growth in Employer Demand?

Details
Hits: 540

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

Occupations Seeing Growth in Employer Demand: Shedding Light on the Labour Market #LMI 

In today's Shedding Light on the Labour Market, we take a look at something a little more positive than some of the negative headlines we've been seeing in connection with the labour market in recent weeks. Although we've seen a big increase in Claimant Counts across the country since March, and this is expected to rise over the coming months, when we look at employer job postings since the initial Lockdown restrictions were lifted in June, we can see that there has been significant activity.

We can begin by looking at growth in postings during this period across all nine Standard Occupation Classification (SOC) occupations.

In the chart below, we have separated these occupation classifications out according to their broad skills levels, which are as follows:

  • High Skill: SOC 1-3 (Managers, Directors and Senior Officials; Professional; and Associate Professional and Technical)
  • Medium Skill: SOC 4-6 (Administrative and Secretarial; Skilled Trades; Caring, Leisure and Other Service)
  • Low Skill: SOC 7-6 (Sales and Customer Service; Process, Plant and Machine Operatives; Elementary Occupations)

What we can see is that although the highest growth has been in the lower skills occupations, particularly Process, Plant and Machine operatives, there has in fact been good growth across the board:

We can then dig into these high, medium and low skill occupation groups to find out where the highest growth has been in each.

The chart below shows the fastest growth in employer job postings for SOC 1-3 occupations (high skill), and one of the most noticeable increases here is that that of Health professionals, which despite decreasing by -2.7% between June and July, then grew massively over the next two months, such that over period as a whole, unique employer postings for this occupation rose by 82.5%:

The next chart looks at the Top 15 SOC 4-6 occupations (medium skill). Here we see good growth for a number of occupations within the Skilled Trades occupations, such as Painters and decorators (131.8%), Upholsterers (129.7%) and Plasterers (124.3%).

Also noteworthy is the big growth in demand for Library clerks and assistants, particularly between August and September. Despite growing at just 10.5% between June to July, throughout the whole period demand for this occupation increased by 97.5%:

Our final chart looks at employer demand for lower skilled occupations (SOC 7-9), and here we see 13 of the Top 15 occupations showing growth of more than 100% over the three-month period.

Particularly noticeable is the huge growth in demand for Large goods vehicle drivers, with job postings increasing by 175.1% over the period, which may well be a reflection of the growth in online deliveries.

The system of adult education in the UK is in urgent need of reform
FE Voices
@CBItweets recent report Learning for life: funding world class adult
The Future of Work is already here: Robot revolution will create 97 million new jobs - but displace 85 million jobs within five years
FE Voices
Recession and Automation changes our #FutureofWork, but there are jobs
350,000 more higher education places will be needed in England by 2035 to keep up with demand
FE Voices
New @HEPI_news report reveals over 350,000 more #HE places will be nee

Elsewhere, there also been strong growth for occupations such as Elementary construction (138.6%), and Scaffolders, stagers and riggers (136.4%):

Watch out for the next piece in this regular series on 4th November. 

To find out more about how the crisis is affecting your local area, contact Emsi for more info.

You may also be interested in these articles:

How to keep your Covid-19 specific communications plan for your FE college current
FE Voices
FE colleges have been communicating with teachers, learners and others
Preparing Apprentices for EPA: Interviews and Professional Discussions
FE Voices
Interviews and professional discussions are common in #EPA. They are p
The system of adult education in the UK is in urgent need of reform
FE Voices
@CBItweets recent report Learning for life: funding world class adult
Should Gardening be on the National Curriculum?
FE Voices
When Sir David Attenborough expressed an interest in the idea of garde
“Set it down with gold on lasting pillars”: In search of FE’s golden age
FE Voices
Has there ever been a golden age for FE? There has been no shortage of
Employers and unions unite in call to protect
FE Voices
#SaveUnionLearning - Union Learning Fund is a vital national asset for
Learning doesn't stop at the school gates - Ambition, determination and grit are rarely taught on a curriculum
FE Voices
We've seen a significant and persistent rise in the demand for private
Ninety percent of workers will need new skills by 2030
FE Voices
#Skills2030 - A RADICAL NEW STRATEGY FOR LIFETIME RESKILLING MUST BE B
The Future of Work is already here: Robot revolution will create 97 million new jobs - but displace 85 million jobs within five years
FE Voices
Recession and Automation changes our #FutureofWork, but there are jobs
Four main College concerns about assessment and public exams
FE Voices
November #Exams: College body @Aoc_info writes to @NickGibbUK with con
Education Leaders ask Ministers to act in support of Marcus Rashford’s Campaign to #EndChildFoodPoverty
FE Voices
#Right2Food - The England International Footballer, @MarcusRashford MB
350,000 more higher education places will be needed in England by 2035 to keep up with demand
FE Voices
New @HEPI_news report reveals over 350,000 more #HE places will be nee

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5034)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page