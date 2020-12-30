 
Government's latest January return plans for university students

In a statement to the House of Commons this afternoon (30 Dec) , the Secretary of State for Education, @GavinWilliamson, set out the government's revised plans for the return of Scools, Colleges and Universities in England in January 2021.

Michelle Donelan, Minister of State for Universities has written a letter to higher education providers to higher education providers about students' return in Spring 2021.

Michelle Donelan 100x100Michelle Donelan MP, said:

"As planned we will stagger the return to university of students, but we are asking fewer to return at the start of term due to rising Covid cases - those who require practical learning will be prioritised but we can no longer send all practical back in wave one.

"Universities will contact students who are eligible to return and the wider return of students currently planned for the two-week period beginning 25 January will be kept under review.

"I understand this is a really challenging time for students, as well as the whole sector, but it is important we respond to the rapidly changing situation while protecting education."

For universities, the courses where students are eligible to return in early January have been further restricted, prioritising medical and other courses where face to face teaching is necessary, to reduce the number of students travelling over this period.

The wider return of students, currently planned for the two-week period beginning 25 January, will be kept under review.

All university students should be offered two rapid tests when they return.

Alistair Jarvis100x100Responding to the Secretary of State for Education Gavin Williamson’s latest announcement on the return of students to universities in January 2021, Alistair Jarvis, Chief Executive of Universities UK, said:

“We fully appreciate the public health situation has changed quite dramatically in a very short period of time, and it is therefore right that government and universities should look again at plans for the start of the spring term.

“For universities, the safety and wellbeing of students and staff is the priority and the sector will implement the new restrictions for England announced by the UK government with fewer students returning for face-to-face teaching, practicals and placements in early January. Our immediate focus will be communicating with students with as much information as we can, as soon as we can, and reassuring them that universities will be there to support them and provide high-quality online teaching and learning until they can return to campus. Since the start of the pandemic, UK universities have proved to be extremely agile in reacting to the latest government and public health advice, while doing all they can to keep research going and students progressing – and the sector will once again manage these latest changes.

“Today’s announcement will understandably raise further issues and uncertainty – for students, universities and staff – which will need to be addressed by government over the coming weeks, including the need for financial support, regulatory flexibility and assessment changes.”

Responding to Gavin Williamson's statement to the House of Commons on plans for teaching at colleges and universities next term, the University and College Union (UCU) said that after the recent drastic increase in positive cases and hospital admissions, all non-essential in-person teaching must move online at universities and colleges until Easter to help contain the pandemic.  

The union said plans to use lateral flow tests in colleges and universities would not work. It said that university students who do not need to return to their student accommodation must be urged to stay off campus to help contain the virus, and be released from accommodation contracts. It also said ministers must ensure that all students have the ability to learn remotely, so no one is left behind whilst being taught online. 

Jo Grady 100x100UCU general secretary Jo Grady said:

‘We now seem to be hurtling towards a national disaster, with the NHS about to be overwhelmed, but the government is wedded to using lateral flow tests to get students back onto campuses. 

‘Keeping learning online until Easter would help lower rates of transmission and ensure a consistent learning experience, but the government continues to be fixated on forcing students and staff into lecture theatres and classrooms.  

‘The lateral flow tests, which the government is relying on for a return to in-person teaching in colleges and universities miss an alarming number of people with Covid. Plans to use them to return to in-person teaching seem doomed to fail. One or two tests at the start of term will not be enough, and a regime of continuous testing in every university presents far too many logistical challenges.  

‘As it stands, the window for the ‘staggered return’ of university students is shorter than the window in which they moved to university in September – and that mass movement led to more than 50,000 cases. We will have another term of students being forced in and out of isolation and staff being put at risk while their teaching plans are constantly disrupted.  

‘These half measures will not bring the virus under control. Given the escalating rate of Covid cases, the government needs to halt all non-essential in-person teaching at colleges and universities until Easter. It needs to urge all university students who do not need to return to student accommodation to stay where they are, and release them from their accommodation contracts. Ministers must also ensure all students have the resources they need to learn remotely so that no one is left behind.’ 

Tier 4 restrictions: Questions for university students answered 

On Saturday 19 Dec, the Government announced a new Tier 4 level of Covid-19 restrictions. Here DfE answer some of your questions about how the announcement will affect university students:

How does this news affect our return to university?

Your university will tell you when to go back. Until then, we strongly encourage you to remain where you are and access your course online wherever possible. If you do need to return, let your university know so that they can support you.

We have already published guidance to universities and students on returning to higher education in the spring term. This guidance sets out how we will support universities to enable students to return as safely as possible following the winter break, by staggering this process and facilitating testing for all.

These plans are being kept under review in light of the latest scientific evidence.

You can still meet in groups of more than your household as part of your formal education or training – such as in seminars or study groups. Students should follow the guidance and restrictions and should socially distance from anyone you do not live with wherever possible.

Can I still travel home if I have not done so already?

We expect that the majority of students, other than those who need or choose to remain at university, will now have returned to their family home during the ‘student travel window’, though they are permitted to temporarily move to a “vacation household” during the period from 3 December to 7th February.

To be clear, under the regulations, ANY student currently on a higher education course can travel home once, during the period 3 December and 7 February.

Once home, students are also allowed to return to university, but should only do so in certain circumstances such as if the in-person part of their course has started, if they have nowhere else to live or if they need to return for mental health reasons.

These students should let their universities know their plans as soon as they can, so that they can support them with this.

If you live at university you must not move back and forward between your permanent home and university home, more than once during the break.

What if I am in Tier 4?

The same travel exemption applies to students in all tiers, including tier 4, which allows students to travel and join one other household. This means that if you want to leave tier 4 to go to your permanent home or another household you can but you should stay there until you are told you can return to university.

Students in tier 4 should still adhere to all other local restrictions.

Will it be safe to study on campus?

Universities should follow guidance on reopening buildings to ensure they have safety measures in place to minimise the spread of the virus and are as Covid-secure as possible.

The Government expects all students to get tested on their return to university, wherever possible, so that we can mitigate the transmission of COVID-19 and everyone’s university experience can improve.

Getting tested is free and you will usually get the results in under an hour. Students should get tested twice, three days apart, even if your first test is negative. If positive, you should self-isolate immediately and get a confirmatory PCR test via NHS Test and Trace.

Those returning to face-to-face education after a negative test must still exercise caution and follow national guidance on social distancing, wearing face coverings and hand hygiene.

To minimise the risk to themselves and others on their return to university, students should also use local community testing programmes where possible and take a test before travelling if they have spent the winter break in a Tier 3 or 4 area.

I am a medical student who has to return for work over the Christmas period, how many times can I travel?

Under the regulations, any student can move from their student household to travel home once during the period 3 December to 7 February and can travel back to university. A student could commute from their family home or ‘vacation household’ directly to work where this is necessary, but they must not move between their student household and family home more than once.

What about international students who have gone home for Christmas? How will they be affected?

Our borders are open for both returning and new international students wishing to study in the UK. English universities have been asked to stagger returns to campus in January and February, to help ensure students are able to resume studies as safely as possible.

Universities will tell students when to return over the course of January and February. Until then, students should stay where they are and access course content online; this includes international students.

If students have already booked travel outside of their universities preferred dates, and are unable to change the booking, they should tell their university who should be able to support their return.

Students returning to the UK from overseas will be required to complete a passenger locator form on arrival, and those from a country not on the exemption list will need to self-isolate in their accommodation for ten days. Universities UK have developed guidance for universities on how best to support those students.

It is also important that international students consider the travel advice in place from their home country, including whether or not the country has closed their borders to departures to and arrivals from the UK. More information is available in our guidance and on the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s travel advice page.

Our borders are open for new international students wishing to study in the UK. The advice outlined in our guidance for returning international students also applies to those starting new courses.

Students should make their university aware of their travel plans in advance of their arrival date, so that they can be appropriately supported when arriving. Universities have been asked to build in appropriate flexibility for international students travelling to the UK from overseas.

Travelling to attend education in all areas of England, including tier 4 (with the most stringent controls) is allowed but please speak to your provider first.

Some countries have temporarily closed their borders to departures to and arrivals from the UK, and students should consider this and what it may mean for their travel to and from the UK. You can find more information on the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s travel advice page.

