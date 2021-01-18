 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Deploy Internet in prisons post-Covid to cut Â£18.1 billion reoffending bill

Details
Hits: 752
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Prison door with key

Improving prisoners’ Internet access will develop their employment prospects and mental health, making Britain’s streets safer, says the Centre for Social Justice (@csjthinktank) in their 'Digital Technology in Prisons' report

Covid-19 provides the ideal opportunity to reform Britain’s outdated prison system, a think tank co-founded by former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith has argued in its latest report.

Despite claims that prisoners best learn their lesson with strict limits on their use of technology, the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) points out that reoffenders still cost the UK taxpayer over £18 billion each year, and prove a grave risk to public safety.
 
In its new report Digital Technology in Prisons, the CSJ notes that one of the key reasons for reoffending is the lack of a job, many of which require digital skills in modern Britain. Where the prison system may have worked to reform inmates in previous generations, it now fails abysmally.


The lack of Internet in prisons contributes significantly to this educational failure 

The lack of Internet in prisons contributes significantly to this educational failure. An increasing number of educational courses are only available online, reducing prisoners’ opportunities to learn, especially as a new national Covid-19 lockdown comes into effect.
 
The majority of prisons in England and Wales do not have the cabling or hardware to support broadband, with just 18 out of 117 prisons possessing in-cell cabling. Remarkably, even prison staff do not have access to the internet, such as video conferencing services. Many prisoners serving longer sentences have never held a digital device.

Employment prospects for released offenders are extremely bleak, with 68% unemployed in the four weeks before custody 

The cost of prisoner reoffending in the UK is £18.1 billion per year. In addition, employment prospects for released offenders are extremely bleak, with 68 per cent unemployed in the four weeks before custody (81 per cent for men)

 

A staggering 47 per cent are formally unqualified, and only 4 per cent of women and 11 per cent of men are in work six weeks after their release. Prisoners are often among the most digitally excluded in British society, yet nearly all jobs, from supermarket assistants to construction workers, now require at least basic digital literacy.

 
The think tank is also concerned by the dire effect Covid-19 lockdowns are having on prisoners’ mental stability, which is linked with reoffending.

Prisoners who successfully sustains a family relationship is 39 per cent less likely to reoffend 
 

Due to the lockdown, almost all prisoners in England and Wales have been confined to their cells for up to 23.5 hours per day. A prisoner who successfully sustains a family relationship is 39 per cent less likely to reoffend than one who does not, yet prisoners have been barred from seeing their relatives, with family visits completely forbidden.
 
Video calling has been installed across the prison estate, but prisoners are entitled to just one 30-minute call per month. As such, many family relationships have completely broken down. 
 
One prisoner’s partner said: “My three-year-old grandson hasn’t seen his dad for 11 weeks and yesterday he said, ‘Daddy has gone now’. The impact on the children (and the parents) is heart-breaking.”
 
A discouraged prisoner told the CSJ: “If I don’t see my family I will lose them, if I lose them what have I got left?”.
 
Forty-three per cent of prisoners have a diagnosed mental illness, and one fifth of male prisoners have attempted suicide. Prisoners remain isolated from family, deprived of opportunities to learn or reform, without the psychological support they need, and confined to their cells in circumstances that produce enormous mental strain, highlighting the importance of greater contact with the outside world. 
 
The CSJ proposes a high-level security system in order to control and monitor prisoners’ use of technology, so that access to the Internet is limited, and focused on the precise educational and social aims set out in the report.
 
The think tank gives the example of the prison estate educational provider firm Coracle Inside, which offers digitally-based learning opportunities already, albeit in an offline format. They are currently active in 20 prisons in England and Wales, both public and privately run. They provide a range of facilities including video, audio, content created using e-learning authoring tools, documents, e-books and graphics, interactive quizzes and multiple-choice questionnaires, progress monitoring, assessment and feedback tools.
 
As an example of high-security prison tech hardware, the company sells devices that are fully MoJ-security compliant and offers software and hardware support to prisons. 
 
Among its security recommendations, the CSJ urges that video conferencing should be accessible in secure areas with appropriate oversight by prison staff, restrict online content to approved educational, welfare, employment and rehabilitative websites, tailor access to each individual prisoner according to their risk profile, if necessary limited to security-cleared prisoners only, be subject to sanctions if abusive behaviour occurs, complement face-to-face teaching, and for in-person visits to continue as soon as possible.
 
The CSJ’s research featured contributions from various academics and Peers, the Prison Reform Trust, Prisoners’ Education Trust, Prison Advice and Care Trust, Criminal Justice Alliance, and several prison technology providers.
 
Andy Cook, Chief Executive of the CSJ, said:
 “The conditions forced on prisoners as a result of the lockdown have exposed a pre-existing problem. Prisons in England and Wales are rooted in a pre-digital and age. If this is allowed to continue, our prisons will serve not as places of reform, but as drivers of exclusion, systematically denying the prison population access to education and training, and leaving them unable to work. 
 
“The CSJ’s latest report argues the time has come to modernise our prison system, and to redress the exclusion of prisoners from the world outside the prison walls by installing controlled broadband facilities throughout the prison estate.
 
“The necessary security measures will be taken to ensure Internet use is focused and monitored in all prisons. 
 
“Security is a two-way street: we must ensure that both the UK’s prisons and its streets are safe. The CSJ presents strong evidence that the controlled use of Internet in prisons delivers on both targets by improving prisoners’ trust in the system, education and mental health, significantly reducing the likelihood of reoffending.”

Has the Regulator refused to authorise mass daily Covid testing in schools and colleges?
FE Voices
DfE asked schools and Colleges in England to get ready for daily mass
Two Consultations launched on exam replacements in 2021: One for GCSE, AS and A Level and another for VTQ's
FE Voices
Two Consultations have been launched for the 2021 exam replacements fo
What should global remote work look like when the pandemic ends?
FE Voices
When the UK entered its third national lockdown in early January, empl

You may also be interested in these articles:

VR and gamification are set to transform training and education in 2021
FE Voices
Why #VR tech is key to remote talent development and Learning From Hom
Classroom meets cloud: how blended learning creates the perfect concoction for better learning
FE Voices
Steven Hope, head of independent learning @LeedsCityColl, explores how
Education sector calls for teachers and education staff to get priority in phase two of COVID vaccinations
FE Voices
Education unions, associations and representative bodies have joined f
Vocational exams cancelled in February and March - Government must stop treating BTEC and vocational students as an afterthought
FE Voices
The Secretary of State for Education @GavinWilliamson writes to @Ofqua
Why complete transparency on remote education offerings from training providers must be accessible
FE Voices
With the ever-changing global climate, the impact of Covid-19 has see
Four changes in Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) for 2021
FE Voices
Fujitsuâ€™s (@fujitsu_uk) Head of Diversity, Inclusion and Wellbeing â
Has the Regulator refused to authorise mass daily Covid testing in schools and colleges?
FE Voices
DfE asked schools and Colleges in England to get ready for daily mass
Two Consultations launched on exam replacements in 2021: One for GCSE, AS and A Level and another for VTQ's
FE Voices
Two Consultations have been launched for the 2021 exam replacements fo
Student Loans Company are creating a new opportunity for customers to have their say
FE Voices
Honest and insightful feedback is key to creating a positive customer
What should global remote work look like when the pandemic ends?
FE Voices
When the UK entered its third national lockdown in early January, empl
Revealed: The striking similarities between shameful meal parcels and Government guidance
FE Voices
@UKLabour today (13 Jan) reveals that the Governmentâ€™s own guidance
New Â£135M T Level Capital Fund to upgrade classrooms and to be used for specialist kit
FE Voices
@educationgovuk - New Â£135 Million #TLevel Capital Fund, to upgrade c

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Jo Moriani - updated event, Secure a new non-devolved AEB contract 8 hours 44 minutes ago
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 8 hours

Secure a new non-devolved AEB contract

Overview The last national tender round was in 2017 â€“ all contract extensions have now been activated, so it is now time for re-procurement....

  • Thursday, 11 February 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online
Jo Moriani - updated event, BUILDING DIGITAL SKILLS RESILIENCE 8 hours 50 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5244)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they donâ€™t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and â€˜box setâ€™ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page