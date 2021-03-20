 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Fight, flight or freeze: how to keep learners engaged during uncertain times

Details
Hits: 835
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

We are, undoubtedly, all going through a stressful situation. Uncertainty, political turmoil, and the continuing pandemic are adding pressures to learners’ lives that employers and educators must be mindful of. Stressful situations trigger a cascade of stress hormones that make our hearts pound, our bodies sweat, our muscles tense and our breathing quicken. In other words, it triggers our fight-flight and freeze response.

Stressors are hindering growth

Although this is useful in survival situations, such a response can hinder your learners’ growth. The body can also overreact to stressors that are not life-threatening, such as increased work pressure and family difficulties. It can negatively impact mental health, particularly if the stressor is prolonged (like the pandemic has been). Indeed, more than 50% of students report that their mental health has declined since the start of the pandemic. Likewise, research from the University of Birmingham uncovered three key pandemic stressors that are impacting people’s work and learning:

  1. Concerns around income
  2. Fear of being exposed to the Covid-19 virus
  3. Worries about job losses

How learning can support

This is where targeted learning opportunities can help support people with their stressors, particularly with points one and three. Over half (55%) of workers feel that as their confidence in their skills decreases, their stress levels increase. Upskilling in in-demand skills can help someone feel less exposed to job uncertainty, be more attractive on the job market if the worst was to happen, and also show that their employer values them and their career growth. It also gives them a goal to work towards and focus on during uncertain times. 

Don’t add extra pressure

That said, you don’t want to be adding more to someone’s already overloaded plate. So offering upskilling opportunities at this time must be a person-centric activity. Collaborate with your learners to understand what they need right now, what skills will help them feel safer (psychologically, economically, and socially) and help them do their current jobs better. 

Today’s training needs to take a holistic approach that considers the extra pressures on people’s time, attention, and workload. Training cannot be a ‘chore’ or an extra thing on their to-do list, it needs to seamlessly fit into their workday, in a format that they enjoy. Consider the best formats to offer each learner (everyone learns in different ways). There is a breadth of learning content out there, from online courses and videos to blogs, articles, books, podcasts and peer-led learning. Some may be more engaging and effective than others depending on your learners. For example, 55% of people turn to their peers first before any other learning resource, when they need to find out something new.

Dates for WorldSkills Lyon 2024 announced
FE Voices
The 47th @WorldSkills Competition will take place 10-15 September 2024
Building our Financial Services Future: The Right Approach to Apprenticeships
FE Voices
The #Kickstart Scheme â€“ Creating New Jobs for Young People In the UK
Amanda Spielman's speech at the ASCL Annual Conference 2021
FE Voices
A speech by Ofsted's Chief Inspector at the ASCL (Association of Schoo

Think about fight-flight-freeze

You may also wish to consider what fight-flight-freeze response your learners are experiencing. Fighters will likely be more engaged with your learning opportunities as they want to actively combat the risk of job losses. Some organisations have also taken this approach, spending their workforce’s ‘downtime’ on upskilling ready for the future.

Unilever’s CEO Alan Jope recently stated that Unilever is greenlighting more upskilling opportunities,

“We [Unilever] are stingy deployers of capital and operating expense, but there are three areas where if someone comes forward with a proposal the answer is 'yes'. Those three areas of spend for us are in green technology, in upskilling our people, and in IT investment and digitalisation.” 

Stability is essential

For those at increased risk of flight, it’s vital to communicate stability and security. Upskilling for future roles can help with this, by showing someone that they have a future at their company. In fact, 41% of UK employees are now more likely to leave their employer if they don’t see a commitment to their upskilling. Again, it’s essential to take an individual-centred approach with this as careers are personal journeys. Ask a learner what roles or projects interest them, either now or a couple of years into the future. Then use these insights to shape their learning and work opportunities.

Encouraging learning

Other people may freeze and this can cause long-term damage to their career prospects. If they are too scared to make a move — any move — then their skills will stagnate and eventually expire. In such circumstances, learning leaders may have to find creative ways to kickstart enthusiasm and energy for learning. This might involve providing more emotional reassurance that learning and career growth opportunities are ready and waiting for them.

It might require tapping into a wider social circle (many people report feeling isolated during this time) of peers to facilitate learning. Once again, a personal approach will prove invaluable as one stressor for one frozen learner might be different from another’s. 

Regular reviews will also help and will prove more beneficial than an annual review right now. It offers an opportunity for people to check-in on their stressors, skills, career opportunities and any lingering concerns. 

Make progress, in any way

Make no mistake, we have all had our core needs of safety, financial stability, employment and health threatened during this time and this is inevitably going to reflect in our learning. The key right now is to make progress, no matter how small. Whether that’s encouraging a learner to unfreeze themselves, or offering another a way to remain on top of changes and new trends.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Dates for WorldSkills Lyon 2024 announced
FE Voices
The 47th @WorldSkills Competition will take place 10-15 September 2024
New five year plan focuses on inclusive apprenticeships for Wales
FE Voices
Apprenticeship providers across Wales have produced a five-year bluepr
How Employer Demand Has Changed Across the UK’s Regions Over the Last Year
FE Voices
In this piece, @EMSI_UK take a look at how employer demand for occupat
CBI asks Government to extend Kickstart deadline by six months
FE Voices
@Lord_Bilimoria @CBItweets at @ASCL_UK annual conference- EXTEND KICKS
What Does the UK's Roadmap Mean for the Important Early Years?
FE Voices
Mums and dads everywhere will recognise the importance of the first fe
Confronting the digital skills gap will see increased employability rates and staff retainment, from Generation Boomer to Generation Alpha
FE Voices
Adrian Grove, @QubeLearning, firmly believes that addressing the digit
The year ahead: What students can expect from the OfS
FE Voices
Many students were delighted to return to school last week. After such
Building our Financial Services Future: The Right Approach to Apprenticeships
FE Voices
The #Kickstart Scheme – Creating New Jobs for Young People In the UK
Amanda Spielman's speech at the ASCL Annual Conference 2021
FE Voices
A speech by Ofsted's Chief Inspector at the ASCL (Association of Schoo
Turing scheme to open up global study and work opportunities for disadvantaged students
FE Voices
Schools, colleges and universities can now apply for funding from toda
Social Mobility Barometer:
FE Voices
Most people believe social inequality has increased due to the pandemi
System for supporting special educational needs is failing children and families, new EPI study shows
FE Voices
A landmark study from the Education Policy Institute (@EduPolicyInst),

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 20 hours 16 minutes ago

Zoom in on Apprenticeships: Georgia meets @ExeterCollege Head of #Apprenticeships Jenny Vince

Zoom in on Apprenticeships: Georgia meets...

In this bitesize conversation, Georgia chats with Head of Apprenticeships and Employer Engagement Jenny Vince about Apprenticeships, misconceptions...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 20 hours 17 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Exploring Neurodiversity with @CognAssist and @FENews - Podcast Trailer: #NeurodiversityCelebrationWeek - Exploring #Neurodiver…
View Original Tweet

Ian Stirling
Ian Stirling commented on How dyslexic entrepreneurs are leading the way in business yesterday

Hi Annabel I went to school before Dyslexia was talked about so I was sent to a school for the...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5506)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page