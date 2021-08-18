 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Additional £570 million needed for 16-18 education just to keep up with the rising population of young people

Details
Hits: 416
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Imran Tahir, Research Economist at IFS

@TheIFS: Big increase in student numbers means additional spending on sixth forms and colleges has done little to reverse decade of cuts in funding per student 

In addition, rising student numbers in colleges and sixth forms mean that an extra £570 million, on top of extra funding allocated for 2020, will be required in 2022 to prevent a further fall in spending per student.

Any further falls in spending per student could create immense resource challenges for colleges and sixth forms given that they have faced the biggest cuts of any education sector over the past decade.

At the same time, the share of 16- and 17-year-olds in apprenticeships fell to a historical low of 3% in 2020, with a 30% fall in numbers in 2020 alone. This reflects both the effects of the pandemic and a gradual reduction in take-up over the long run.

These are the main conclusions of a new briefing note ‘Further education and sixth form spending in England’ by researchers at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, published today (18 Aug) and funded by the Nuffield Foundation as part of a wider programme of work looking at trends and challenges in education spending.

Other key findings include:

  • The share of 16- and 17-year-olds in full-time education rose to a historical high of 85% in 2020. This follows a long-term rise in participation in full-time education, and especially large rises in 2020 due to abnormally high GCSE results and reduced opportunities outside of education during the pandemic. Given GCSE results this year, there is likely to be a further jump in participation next year.

  • The number of 16- and 17-year-olds studying A levels or equivalent Level 3 qualifications rose, while the number doing apprenticeships fell by 30% or 15,000 between 2019 and 2020. An unprecedented 68% of 16- and 17-year-olds in education studied for an A level or equivalent Level 3 qualification, with a 3 percentage point rise in 2020 alone. About 37% were taking A levels, 10% were combining them with other Level 3 qualifications, such as BTECs, and 21% were taking Level 3 qualifications other than A levels. However, due to social distancing constraints and the economic uncertainty created by the pandemic, only 3% of 16- and 17-year-olds took apprenticeships in 2020 – the lowest since at least the 1980s. Over much of the last decade, the share taking an apprenticeship or other work-based learning was 5–6%, and it was 5–10% over the 2000s.

  • Colleges and sixth forms have seen the largest falls in per-pupil funding of any sector over the past decade. Funding per student aged 16–18 fell by over 11% in real terms between 2010–11 and 2020–21 in further education and sixth-form colleges, and by over 25% in school sixth forms.

  • The government allocated an extra £400 million to colleges and sixth forms in the 2020–21 financial year. At the time, the Secretary of State for Education said that ‘I’m really pleased that today that government is giving our sixth forms and colleges a major funding boost - the single biggest annual uplift since 2010’. Whilst true, with student numbers growing by 5% in 2020 alone, this at best restores funding back to 2018–19 levels, leaving most of the cuts over the last decade in place.

    A booming, UK-wide hydrogen economy could create over 100,000 jobs and be worth up to Â£13 billion by 2050
    Featured Voices
    UK Government launches plan for a world-leading hydrogen economy Tens
    Labour Market recovery gaining speed, but still 3.4 million people out of work who want a job
    Featured Voices
    April to June saw more people start a new job than ever before, but mo
    Education organisations across the UK receive Royal recognition
    Featured Voices
    46 businesses recognised by HRH The Princess Royal for excellence in t

  • We calculate that an extra £570 million will be required in the 2022–23 academic year just to keep funding per student at the level it was in 2020–21. This figure accounts for the expected rise in inflation and a 6% rise in student numbers. However, more funding may be required if there are further increases in the rate of participation, which seems likely given the further rise in GCSE scores in 2021.

  • Colleges and sixth forms will need even more than that if they are to respond to the major long-run challenges they face, which include helping students catch up on lost learning during the pandemic and a total projected rise of 17% or 200,000 in the number of 16- and 17-year-olds between 2019 and 2024.

Sector Response

Imran Tahir, Research Economist and co-author, said:

‘Despite extra funding in 2020, colleges and sixth forms face immense resource challenges. The additional funding in 2020 only takes funding back to 2018 levels, leaving in place the vast majority of the cuts to funding per student over the previous decade. These institutions now also face a plethora of additional challenges created by fast rises in student numbers and the need to help pupils catch up on lost learning. The government will need to allocate at least an extra £570 million in funding for the 2022–23 academic year as compared with 2020–21 just to keep per-pupil spending at existing levels.’

Cheryl Lloyd, Education Programme Head at the Nuffield Foundation, said:

‘Apprenticeships are an important part of the qualification landscape, providing young people with the opportunity to learn new skills in a paid job while studying. While more young people are now continuing in education and training after the age of 16, there has been a substantial fall in those taking apprenticeships. Without further action, some of this decline could become permanent. To reverse this trend, more support is needed for students, education providers and the businesses. The wider funding system should be designed to incentivise and support apprenticeship opportunities with, for example, protected funding for 16- to 18-year-olds and additional support for disadvantaged learners.’

Chief Executive of Association of Colleges, David Hughes said: 

“Today’s report from IFS echoes our own recent report - Forecasting 16 to 18 education growth to 2030 - which clearly showed how demographic growth will need significant funding if every young person is to have the education they deserve. IFS estimate that government needs to spend an additional £570 million on 16-18 education just to keep up with the rising population of young people, the rising numbers staying in education to 18 and inflation. It is baffling that DfE does not publish official annual data on this and the risk is that the increase in numbers will not be factored into spending plans going forward. 

"The lagged funding methodology makes it increasingly difficult for colleges to cater to every student during times of population growth and even more so when there are also reduced opportunities in the labour market and on apprenticeships. There is an urgent need for DfE to guarantee full funding for every student recruited by schools and colleges this autumn, much the same way they do for universities as well as seek a commitment in the spending review to a longer-term revenue and capital budget that anticipates demographic trends.”

James Kewin, Deputy Chief Executive of the Sixth Form Colleges Association, said:

“Today’s report provides further evidence that sixth form education should be a priority area for investment in the forthcoming spending review. After a decade of funding cuts and cost increases, sixth forms and colleges are now also dealing with a surge in demand for places while providing catch up support to students following the pandemic. The government cannot continue to fund sixth form education on the cheap. The spending review provides the ideal opportunity to move away from the current model of inadequate, single year funding settlements, to a multi-year funding model where sixth forms have the resources to provide every student with the high quality education and support they need. Focusing on the base rate of sixth form funding is essential – the sort of micro interventions favoured by ministers that focus on specific qualifications will continue to have a micro impact – it has never been more important to raise the rate for all students”.

Toby Perkins MP, Labour’s Shadow Minister for Further Education and Skills, said:

“Colleges and sixth forms have experienced a decade of neglect from Conservative governments which have undervalued and undermined the incredible education they provide.

“Skills and retraining should be a vital part of our economic recovery, but under the Conservatives the number of 16 and 17 year old apprentices has fallen to their lowest level since the 1980s.

“Labour has set out a plan to create 100,000 new apprenticeship opportunities for young people harnessing their skills and capabilities to fuel our economic recovery post-pandemic.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

A booming, UK-wide hydrogen economy could create over 100,000 jobs and be worth up to £13 billion by 2050
Featured Voices
UK Government launches plan for a world-leading hydrogen economy Tens
Labour Market recovery gaining speed, but still 3.4 million people out of work who want a job
Featured Voices
April to June saw more people start a new job than ever before, but mo
Education organisations across the UK receive Royal recognition
Featured Voices
46 businesses recognised by HRH The Princess Royal for excellence in t
The virtuous loop: capturing the student voice through course and module evaluation
Featured Voices
In recent years, UK higher education providers have increasingly used
Using surveys to represent the student voice and demonstrate the quality of the experience
Featured Voices
As I write, the future of the UK National Student Survey (#NSS) is und
Students as governors: walking the tightrope and shouting into the void
Featured Voices
Every year, hundreds of students armed with flimsy banners, branded t-
Reflecting on A-Level results: How to navigate the route ahead
Featured Voices
Every year, results day brings such a mix of emotions for those receiv
What is the future of Proctoring?
Featured Voices
ProctorU, one of the largest and oldest remote test proctoring and sec
What are flexi-job apprenticeships and how will they work?
Featured Voices
Following a speech on adult skills made by prime minister Boris Johnso
How do we recruit new talent? Attracting the brightest young people to the built environment.
Featured Voices
There are plenty of ancient stereotypes about career opportunities in
Today more than 230,000 Level 3 BTEC students receive their grades on #BTECResultsDay
Featured Voices
Today more than 230,000 Level 3 BTEC students receive their grades on
Today more than 230,000 Level 2 BTEC students receive their grades, ready to take their next step to becoming a vital part of the UK workforce
Featured Voices
Today, more than 230,000 students receive results for their Level 2 BT

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis - updated event, Negotiated Price & Prior Learning 4 hours 49 minutes ago
Solvendis - updated event, RoATP Masterclass (Zoom Conferencing) 5 hours 4 minutes ago
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 5 hours

Designated Safeguarding Lead Training (Zoom Conferencing)

A provider’s Designated Safeguarding Lead (DSL) plays a critical role in its approach to safeguarding its learners, training its staff, providing...

  • Friday, 22 October 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5976)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page