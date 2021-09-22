 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Let’s not go back to ‘normal’, let’s connect – the future of FE pedagogy is blended!

Details
Hits: 1966
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Vikki Liogier, National Head of EdTech and Digital Skills, ETF

I have very few photographs from my childhood. Although my parents owned a camera, they only took photos to record special occasions and a roll of film could last a year before being developed.

Teaching was delivered in a very didactical manner to the class, with little differentiation and interaction. Outside of the classroom, access to information was limited to physical publications and media such as radio, television, and cinema.

Advances in technologies have transformed the world we live in; moments are constantly being captured and instantly shared with anyone we choose, anywhere in the world.

We are connected.

We also have at our fingertips answers to questions no printed encyclopaedia would have been able to respond to with such breadth and immediacy. Information is overwhelmingly abundant and exponentially growing.

I recently played with “Reface[1], an app that allows the user to swap faces digitally to “be” someone else, using photos or videos. Similar apps exist for voices so that false dialogue can be created. Fake “news” is becoming easy to produce and accessible to everyone. Recognising fake from true data is going to become increasingly challenging.

The recent Covid-19 crisis removed us from our comfortable learning context and forced us to explore new teaching and learning approaches facilitated by digital. 2020, while being challenging, was a learning and collaborative year. We all discovered new ways to interact virtually, whether with people or content. We learned by doing, trying things out. Some worked, some did not, but what mattered was that we kept an open mind, we tried new things, we learned from our mistakes[2] and shared what we did well. Our mindset shifted to that of explorers and collaborators.

With it came the realisation that “technologies provide powerful ways of supporting knowledge sequencing, layering and scaffolding including ‘spaced learning’[3]. We discovered a new vocabulary for these new teaching approaches, such as “hybrid teaching” and “synchronous/asynchronous learning”. The more asynchronous learning can be “delivered with activities accompanied with clear instructions and structured in a logical manner”[4], “the more time is freed up for synchronous interventions to focus on developing higher level skills & mentoring individual understanding, performance and progress”.[5] Flipped learning makes the best of the digital world for knowledge acquisition and tutor-based classes for adding experience and application.[6] The approach gives learners the chance to choose the time, pace and place to interact with the activity content and collaborate with peers, while the wide range of digital accessible functionalities, such as close captions, immersive text, translator, etc., support their individual just in time needs.

Introducing Alex Burghart, Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills - Sector Reaction
Featured Voices
Alex Burghart appointed Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Alex Burgh
The â€˜One Thingâ€™ The Simpsons has taught me about teaching
Featured Voices
As part of its new Teaching, Learning, Assessment and Development poli
With your help, we are going to transform the lives of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged - Nadhim Zahawi
Featured Voices
An open letter to education and care professionals from new Education

There is no doubt that the Internet facilitates a “shift from thinking about teaching as providing information to thinking of learning and creating learning environments. This in turn creates a relationship shift between teachers and learners as the teacher, while remaining the subject expert, is no longer the sole information holder and promotes an evolution toward inquiry-based learning and toward the development of a learner-centred environment.[7]We see learning as a co-creation process between learner and teacher.”[8]

However, “the cultivation of learning is not only ‘a cognitive activity’” explains Illeris (2010) it is also “an emotional and social activity[9] and while communication, collaboration and teamwork can be enhanced online; effective learning engagement requires teachers and their learners to build a sense of community. To be fair this is far more difficult to achieve remotely. MOOCs fail to retain 94% of the registered (non-paying) learners for this very reason[10]. The physical classroom and education provider settings remain critical in fostering the learners’ sense of belonging. Aristotle (350 B.C.E) would agree: “Man is by nature a social animal” and J. Dewey (1916) defines education as a “social process[11].

Educators, pedagogues and practitioners need to be gardeners rather than carpenters.” explains Alison Gopnik (2017)[12], our role is not only to make knowledge and skills stick but most importantly to nurture the development of independent thinkers and support them in making sense of the world. “With digital devices now constantly in our hands, our extended-self could become permanent[13]

The 4th industrial revolution will displace skills. Machine learning or artificial intelligence (AI) is already pervading our daily lives and soon activities in every walk of life will be replaced by AI or by robots created for specialised tasks. Balfour Beatty (2017) is predicting human-free construction sites by 2050[14] while Daniel Susskind (2020) forecasts our inexorable evolution, to “A World Without Work[15].

Change is our constant while upskilling and reskilling our journey ahead.[16]“The object and reward of learning is continued capacity for growth” J. Dewey (1916).

If this is the case, why would we return to redundant pedagogic approaches that are not harnessing the powers of the tools that are now at our disposal? Habit, comfort, modelling are our constant enemies. We tend to teach the way we were taught and the way we have taught in the past, assuming learners will be engaged in the way we once were. The old techniques may work for knowledge and skills to stick enough to pass an examination, but does it prepare our learners to live, work and study in a digital world?[17]If nothing else technologies force us to re-evaluate the classroom as an environment and the relationships within it.”[18]

In a recent session, D. Russell (2021) asked ETF colleagues where teachers and trainers get their fundamental beliefs about education. While we discussed several sources, such as the intrinsic (values, motivations, etc…) and extrinsic (social, beliefs, etc…), we agreed that initial teacher training (ITE), CPD and peer support were the most valuable.

Are the systems in place to really support us in redefining our pedagogic approaches? D. Powell (2021) claims the CPD of FE teacher educators and mentors has been largely neglected because of lack of funding and adds that “FE ITE can only be as good as the teacher educators teaching it and the mentors supporting subject specialist pedagogy”. It is unclear whether most FE teachers’ core knowledge, understanding and skills in “digital” are up to date, but all of us should be proactive with our personal development. M. O’Leary (2020) proposes “a teacher-centred model of observation where the fundamental work takes place in the pre and post-session conversations that form the foundation of the ‘unseen observation’ cycle”, an approach that is owned by practitioners through critical reflection and peer support. After all, “the true roots of further education, lie with the intrinsic human desire for community and self-improvement.” B. Harrison (2021) It is time to build our professional learning networks (PLNs). I am looking forward to reading the findings from M. Gordon’s and J. Calvert’s OTLA research project (2021) as well as the reflections from fellow educators on EdTechSwap[19] and other FE communities.[20]

Teaching is becoming a process of learning. “Understanding the technology is important but realising the full educational potential of virtual learning is primarily a question of pedagogy. As we consider the future of learning, teaching needs to take centre stage.” E. Fairplay (2021)

For the FE sector to make the most of the many teaching and learning opportunities offered by the digital world, it is vital to put in place the investment and resources to sustain blended learning pedagogic approaches, so that every learner, teacher, and teacher trainer have the skills, tools, and connectivity they need to become 21st century lifelong learning digital citizens.

So, let’s not go back to ‘normal’, let’s connect – the future of FE pedagogy is blended!

Vikki Liogier, National Head of EdTech and Digital Skills, ETF

[1] App Store. 2021. ‎Reface: face swap videos. [Accessed 6 April 2021].

[2] Compton, M., 2021. Free, easy and fit for purpose TEL; lessons learned the hard way by a non-IT whizz.

[3] Liogier, V., 2021. Does EdTech have a role in Ofsted's new framework?

[4] Cheseldine, 2021. Moving a Course Online.

[5] Enhance Digital Teaching Platform. 2021. Asynchronous teaching and learning. [Accessed 6 April 2021].

[6] Enhance Digital Teaching Platform. 2021. The Flipped Classroom. [Accessed 6 April 2021].

[7]I was thinking about the textbook – I guess in the beginning, I thought the textbook was all I needed to teach them. But, I’ve come to find out or realize that it’s not all that I need. And, I don’t want to shoot myself in the foot, but if the year was longer, I could do a lot more with them in terms of making them do research. Finding out information about different things. As opposed to just trying to give them this surface things that you get out of the textbook.” [online] Available at: Orrill, C., 2000. Building Learner-Centered Classrooms: A Professional Development Framework for Supporting Critical Thinking. [Accessed 6 April 2021].

[8] Ecclesfield, N. and Garnett, F., 2021. Learn Teach 21. [Accessed 6 April 2021].

[9] Illeris, K., 2010. Contemporary theories of learning. International Journal of Lifelong Education, pp.396-406.

[10] Insidehighered.com. 2021. Study offers data to show MOOCs didn't achieve their goals | Inside Higher Ed. [Accessed 6 April 2021].

[11] Dewey, J., 1916. Democracy and Education. An introduction to the philosophy of education (1966 edn.). New York: Free Press.

[12] Gopnik, A., 2017. The Gardener and the Carpenter. St Martins Pr.

[13] Lawton, G., 2020. Your Extended Self. New Scientist, p.42.

[14] Balfour Beatty plc., 2021. Balfour Beatty predicts a human free construction site with the launch of its latest paper “Innovation 2050: A Digital Future for the Infrastructure industry”. [Accessed 6 April 2021]. 

[15] Susskind, D., 2021. A World Without Work. Penguin.co.uk. [Accessed 6 April 2021].

[16] Duckett, I., 2021, Ways of Engaging: some approaches to developing learning skills.

[17] Wheywood, J., 2021, The Reality of FE TEL Post-Covid-19: Thoughts from the bike by an FE Teacher Educator.

[18] Scott, H., 2021, The Proverbs of TEL.

[19] Enhance Digital Teaching Platform. 2021. Awarded Practice. [Accessed 6 April 2021].

[20] #joyFE #AmplifyFE #ukfechat #LoveFE

Future FE Pedagogies - Vol 1

The Future FE Pedagogies journal was categorically not intended to be a 'how to improve your e-learning skills' guide - there are professional associations, websites and online materials fulfilling this function already. 

Rather, we aimed to provide for time poor colleagues a series of think pieces: nuanced analyses of the potentialities and challenges of TEL for our practice.

Future FE Pedagogies - Vol 1 Preface

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 @AoCDavidH

Future Pedagogies - The Context

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 @BobHarrisonEdu

Rethinking the improvement of teaching and learning in a virtual environment through unseen observation

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 @DrMattOLeary

Free, easy and fit for purpose TEL: lessons learned the hard way by a non IT whizz

Martin Compton

 @Mart_Compton

Research from the front: A Developing Digital Project

Matt Gordon &

Jan Calvert

@mattgordonwfc 

@jancalvert 

Pedagogy at the centre - getting the blend right

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 @eddieplayfair

Ways of Engaging: some approaches to developing learning skills

Ian Duckett

 @duckett_ian

The Proverbs of TEL

Howard Scott

 @HowardScott75

Digital Practitioners creating "artfully-crafted, student-centred, learning experiences"

Nigel Ecclesfield & Fred Garnett

 @Neecullompton

Moving a class online

Dave Cheseldine

  

The Reality of FE TEL Post-Covid-19: Thoughts from the bike by an FE Teacher Educator

Jamie Heywood

 @JamiewHeywood

An open letter to the Secretary of State for Education: preparing FES teachers and trainers to ‘teach well’ in a digital world

David Powell

 @DavidPowellHud

Conclusion

Vikki Liogier

 @VikkiLiogier

You may also be interested in these articles:

Introducing Alex Burghart, Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills - Sector Reaction
Featured Voices
Alex Burghart appointed Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Alex Burgh
The ‘One Thing’ The Simpsons has taught me about teaching
Featured Voices
As part of its new Teaching, Learning, Assessment and Development poli
Making Education Relevant: Challenging the status quo around education
Featured Voices
ANNOUNCING EDGE’S NEW INNOVATION FUND The Edge Foundation strives to
Gillian Keegan moves on from Apprenticeships and Skills Minister to Department of Health and Social Care in Gov #reshuffle
Featured Voices
Gillian Keegan moves on from her post as Skills Minister to Department
With your help, we are going to transform the lives of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged - Nadhim Zahawi
Featured Voices
An open letter to education and care professionals from new Education
Nadhim Zahawi: Education is a crucial part of our levelling up agenda so it's an honour to be back at the Department for Education as Secretary of State
Featured Voices
Nadhim Zahawi has been confirmed as the new Education Secretary in tod
Gavin Williamson sacked as Education Secretary - What will happen to Apprenticeships and Skills now?
Featured Voices
The Prime Minister completed a cabinet reshuffle yesterday (15 Sept),
‘Poor worm, thou art infected!’: Seduction and colonisation in Further Education
Featured Voices
An island enveloped by artful storms, a product of detritus, pilgrims
Skills Demand in the UK: What's Hot and What's Not?
Featured Voices
Emsi have recently added an interesting new metric to our Job Posting
Apprenticeship Levy Paying Employers can now more easily pledge funds to smaller businesses through new Gov service
Featured Voices
Large businesses will be able to easily pledge funds to smaller busine
ENDING THE £20 UNIVERSAL CREDIT UPLIFT WILL DEEPEN CHILD POVERTY AND WIDEN EDUCATIONAL INEQUALITIES IN THE NORTH
Featured Voices
THERE'S a pressing case for the UK government to retain the £20 incre
Who should be Involved in managing an apprentice?
Featured Voices
For a successful apprenticeship, a number of people may need to be inv

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Mahima Shrestha
Mahima Shrestha has published a new article: To help prepare the schools in the United Kingdom, Driver Bubble™ launches the new ‘Education Program’ 3 minutes ago
Sparsholt College Group
Sparsholt College Group has published a new article: Silver-Gilt Medal for 'The Natural Kalendar' Sparsholt College Garden at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 12 hours 25 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 12 hours 27 minutes ago

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2020-21 | Sparsholt College re-launch garden at Gilbert White's House

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2020-21 | Sparsholt...

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2020-21 | Sparsholt College re-launch garden at Gilbert White's House Sparsholt College staff and students visit Gilbert...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6094)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page