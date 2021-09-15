 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Nadhim Zahawi says: Education is a crucial part of our levelling up agenda so it's an honour to be back at the Department for Education as Secretary of State

Details
Hits: 4578

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Nadhim Zahawi confirmed as new Education Secretary

Nadhim Zahawi has been confirmed as the new Education Secretary in today's cabinet reshuffle.

Nadhim will be taking over from Gavin Williamson who has moved in today's reshuffle. Nadhim is Member of Parliament for Stratford-on-Avon, and was previously Minister for Business & Industry and COVID Vaccine Deployment. He was also appointed as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department of Health and Social Care on 28 November 2020.

He was previously Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Education from 9 January 2018 to 26 July 2019.

Nadhim was elected as Conservative MP for Stratford-on-Avon in May 2010.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said:

"Education is a crucial part of our levelling up agenda so it's an honour to be back at the Department for Education as Secretary of State.

"Children and young people have had a tough time during this pandemic and I’ll be listening to them and their families as we accelerate our work to build back better and fairer.

"From my own experience, I know what a beacon of opportunity this country can be and I want all children, young people and adults to have access to a brilliant education, the right qualifications and opportunities to secure good jobs. That’s both vital for them and also our economy and is more important now than ever before.

"I can't wait to get started, working with the amazing teachers and staff in our nurseries, schools, colleges and universities as well as employers and businesses.”

Sector Reaction to Nadhim Zahawi's appointment as Education Secretary

david hughes 100 x100In response to today's cabinet reshuffle, Chief Executive of Association of Colleges, David Hughes said: 

"As the Secretary of State for Education during the most disrupted time in teaching and learning since the Second World War, it was always going to be a bumpy ride for Gavin Williamson. Despite that, he helped convince the Prime Minister and Chancellor that post-16 education and skills should be a priority. Colleges have a vital role in covid recovery, the new economy, levelling up and business success for the future.

"I have worked before with Nadhim Zahawi on apprenticeships and SEND and I congratulate him on becoming Education Secretary. I'm confident that he will continue the focus and commitment to further education and skills that has had a profound impact on policy-making in FE and begun to reshape the narrative around colleges, and those who study and work in them.

Gavin Williamson sacked as Education Secretary - Sector Response
Featured Voices
The Prime Minister has completed a cabinet reshuffle today (15 Sept),
Skills Demand in the UK: What's Hot and What's Not?
Featured Voices
Emsi have recently added an interesting new metric to our Job Posting
Apprenticeship Levy Paying Employers can now more easily pledge funds to smaller businesses through new Gov service
Featured Voices
Large businesses will be able to easily pledge funds to smaller busine

"Nadhim Zahawi knows the college sector well and I absolutely expect that he will pick up the baton and continue to champion colleges and their role in recovering from the pandemic and the levelling up agenda. With the Spending Review imminent, it’s imperative the new Education Secretary appreciates the need for investment in colleges to be able to deliver on the government’s agenda. Beyond that, the ongoing Skills and Post-16 Education Bill will also provide a key opportunity to help colleges deliver even better learning opportunities across the country.” 

Stephen Evans Dec 2018 100x100Stephen Evans, Chief Executive of Learning and Work said:

"Congratulations to Nadhim Zahawi on being appointed Education Secretary. With a long list of issues and a spending review just a few weeks away, he’ll need to hit the ground running. I hope that he’ll work closely with the DWP and other Departments to implement an Opportunity Guarantee so all young people are offered a job, training place or apprenticeship.

"I hope too that he’ll be focused on promoting lifelong learning, after the catastrophic declines of the last decade. To do that he’ll need to succeed in negotiations with the Treasury, but also think creatively about how we reform the apprenticeship levy, engage adults in learning, support career change, and so much more. I think his commitment to opportunity and apprenticeships is clear from his previous work, he’s in a great job to make a real difference and we wish him well."

Jane Hickie 20Dec 100x100Association of Employment and Learning Providers chief executive Jane Hickie said

“Nadhim Zahawi has a strong reputation for competence and delivery which is just what we need in the DfE when skills are so important to driving the economic recovery.  We expect him to be in lockstep with the Chancellor in continuing the progress made under the Plan for Jobs where apprenticeships and traineeships play a vital role.

“In his previous roles as apprenticeship adviser and early years minister, the new Secretary of State demonstrated a clear appreciation of the importance of skills training and he will know that the current post-16 education reforms can only be properly delivered by the DfE using all types of providers to engage with employers and learners across the country in line with the levelling up agenda.”  

dr Mary Bousted 100x100 edited 1Commenting on the appointment of Nadhim Zahawi as Secretary of State for Education, Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:  

"The NEU congratulates the new Secretary of State for Education on being appointed to the most important position in the Cabinet. We hope that Nadhim Zahawi shows a passion and an interest in education and realises the power that valued education professionals have to transform the lives of young people. 

"The Comprehensive Spending Review is in a matter of weeks.  The new Secretary of State must be a strong advocate in Government for schools and colleges to be given the resources and funding they need to support education recovery for all children and young people. There can be no more important priority for the future of our nation.  The money promised to schools to date is a small fraction of the amount judged to be needed by the Government’s former education recovery tsar. This must be rectified in the Spending Review if we are to make sure that no child is left behind after the pandemic.” 

Paul Whiteman 100x100Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders' union NAHT said:

“We welcome Nadim Zahawi to the post of Secretary of State for Education.

“Earlier this year, the Prime Minister declared that education was his biggest priority in the wake of the pandemic. The crucial task of translating the government’s rhetoric on education into reality now sits with the new Secretary of State.

“Alongside taking proactive measures to minimise disruption to education this winter, one of the most pressing tasks facing Mr Zahawi will be to ensure that the government now fulfils its promise to deliver a properly funded recovery package so that every pupil in the country receives the support they need and deserve. With the comprehensive spending review only weeks away, there really is no time to waste.

“As always, NAHT stands ready to work with the new Secretary of State and his department to ensure that every child receives the very best education possible.”

Daisy Cooper 100x100Commenting on the appointment of Nadhim Zahawi, Liberal Democrat Education spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP said: 

“Gavin Williamson was the most incompetent Education Secretary in living memory, but with children having missed millions of school days, their futures hang in the balance.  

"This reshuffle won't stop the rot to our education system caused by years of Conservative incompetence and neglect.

"Nadhim Zahawi has already shown he is completely out of touch with families after misleadingly claiming that parents would prefer to pay for free school meals. The new Minister could do with meeting Marcus Rashford to understand the harsh reality facing the most disadvantaged children.” 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Gavin Williamson sacked as Education Secretary - Sector Response
Featured Voices
The Prime Minister has completed a cabinet reshuffle today (15 Sept),
Skills Demand in the UK: What's Hot and What's Not?
Featured Voices
Emsi have recently added an interesting new metric to our Job Posting
Apprenticeship Levy Paying Employers can now more easily pledge funds to smaller businesses through new Gov service
Featured Voices
Large businesses will be able to easily pledge funds to smaller busine
Employment programmes are key to supporting graduates achieve their career goals, now more than ever​
Featured Voices
Universities are increasingly being judged on graduate employability,
Diversity in A level subjects taken by students has fallen significantly over last decade, impeding career opportunities
Featured Voices
Students’ subject choices at A level have become “exceedingly narr
Exploring the different approaches to levelling up and place-based strategies to generate and sustain educational excellence
Featured Voices
Leading locally: partnering regionally: impacting nationally, excellin
ENDING THE £20 UNIVERSAL CREDIT UPLIFT WILL DEEPEN CHILD POVERTY AND WIDEN EDUCATIONAL INEQUALITIES IN THE NORTH
Featured Voices
THERE'S a pressing case for the UK government to retain the £20 incre
Who should be Involved in managing an apprentice?
Featured Voices
For a successful apprenticeship, a number of people may need to be inv
How can we humanise online learning?
Featured Voices
Covid has transformed the landscape of digital learning more in this l
There is no substitute for the hard grind of driving up standards in higher education
Featured Voices
@GavinWilliamson speaks about access targets at universities with poor
I believe education in England is having a Net Zero by 2030 moment
Featured Voices
#NetZero by 2030: Can we ever agree on purpose and vision? In this thi
We need to build flexibility, agility and resilience into shaping a long-term vision and plan for education
Featured Voices
Patrick Wall, a FED Trustee and the founder of edpol.net, argues that

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Laura-Jane Rawlings
Laura-Jane Rawlings has published a new article: Youth Voice Census Report 2021: Young People’s Mental Health Is Suffering; They Feel Increasingly Disconnected From Support 9 hours 25 minutes ago
NCH London
NCH London has published a new article: New College of the Humanities has been awarded Tech Industry Gold accreditation 9 hours 27 minutes ago
Paul Mudd
Paul Mudd had a status update on Twitter 9 hours 40 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Back To The Office – Is It Now Time For Handrails, Harnesses, Or Both?”​ @paul_mudd https://t.co/pqT9LNPb0x
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6072)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page