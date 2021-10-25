 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

#AntiRacismInAction : Wales | Episode 4

Details
Hits: 781
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
BFELG

By the BFELG: #AntiRacismInAction: Wales with Dr Maxine Room CBE,  Guy Lacey and Mike James

Aired today Monday 25th October, Episode 4 of 9 BFELG Livestreams #AntiRacismInAction - Making the Most of an Ethnically Diverse Britain, was co-produced by BFELG and FE News and co-anchored by Gavin O’Meara  (CEO and Head of Digital, FE News), and Amarjit Basi, BFELG Executive Member.

The Episode,  was introduced by Dr Maxine Room CBE -BFELG member and Founding Director of Medacril Associates Ltd, a training organisation . Maxine has extensive experience of leading colleges in both England and Wales.  She spoke candidly about what #AntiRacismInAction means to her – recently finding her ‘voice’, the power of being able to tell her story and her journey, and how the more Black stories are told and understood, the better life would be for everyone.

With a focus on Wales, today’s episode is the first within the Livestream series to explore place-based, system leadership of #AntiRacismInAction.

There is no doubt that Wales is ‘leading the way’ in many aspects of tackling racism. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) based on population survey figures from 2019, people from ethnic minority backgrounds make up 14.4% of the United Kingdom. The population of Wales is about 3.1 million with a relatively small percentage - 5.6% of people - being Black, Asian and minority ethnic.  And yet, the Welsh Government has a vision to become an anti-racist nation by 2030 and has published and recently consulted on (24 March to 15 July 2021) actions to create ’a proudly Anti Racist Wales’. The Race Equality Action Plan for Wales draws on lived experiences of racism and includes a set of deliverables to tackle racism and inequality across Government, ranging from education to health, housing to the economy.   The Plan is bold and ambitious. Embedded within its values of an envisaged future is the statement: ‘We believe that by 2030 we should all be seen as “Welsh” with “the problem of racism, which leaves trauma that “affects mental health for years” no longer upon…our shoulders’.

Is it within the realms of possibility to see similar statements of intent by other UK nations? Can Black people and communities be seen as English, Irish or Scottish? Is this a desirable value to be espoused by #AntiRacismInAction?

Today’s Guests, Guy Lacey – Principal/Chief Executive, Coleg Gwent, and Mike James, Group Chief Executive, Cardiff and Vale College Group shared insights into the practicalities, challenges and opportunities of place-based leadership of Anti-racism in Wales. Both CEOs were early signatories to the BFELG  ‘Open letter’.

THE IMPORTANCE OF SAFEGUARDING IN FE â€“ AND THE CHALLENGES THAT SURROUND THIS
Featured Voices
Understanding the importance of safeguarding is a duty that all funded
SKILLS REVOLUTION SET TO CONTINUE WITH Â£3 BILLION BOOST TO BE UNVEILED AT BUDGET
Featured Voices
#SpendingReview - HUNDREDS of thousands of people are set to benefit f
Lack of opportunities and a sparse job market have led to a mental health crisis for young people â€“ but all hope is not lost
Featured Voices
Employed or not, the Coronavirus pandemic has had an impact on every s

Coleg Gwent and Cardiff and Vale College are the two largest FE colleges in Wales and both institutions have affiliated with the BFELG because this provides them access to a framework of support and services for deep cultural change - #AntiRacismInAction, using the  BFELG 10 Point Plan Diagnostic Toolkit  as a departure point.

Coleg Gwent, with campuses across five locations in South East Wales – City of Newport, Crosskeys, Torfaen Learning Zone, Usk and Blaenau Gwent Learning Zone in Ebbw Vale, offers full time, part time or university level qualifications across a wide range of academic and vocational subjects. It works in collaboration with employers in the local community.

Cardiff and Vale College Group delivers full-time and part-time college courses, university qualifications and apprenticeship programmes within the Capital Region of Wales, along with dedicated provision for employers.

Guests talked about the unique opportunities and challenges faced by Wales in respect of ethnic diversity, and the success factors in seeking to address these; their respective organisational responses to ethnic diversity, and the steps  being taken to move forward on this agenda. They also touched on their roles as ‘custodians’ of the future legacy for their communities and shared their personal reflections on  “place-based leadership” in seeking to harness a shared commitment towards Anti-racism.

A significant contribution to Anti-racism in Wales is the Ministerial Working Group Independent Review led by Professor Charlotte Williams OBE to advise the Welsh government on and improve on the teaching of themes and experiences relating to Black communities across all parts of the school curriculum. The Working Group’s ground-breaking report 'Communities, contributions and cynefin: Black, Asian and Minority Ethnicities in the new Curriculum in Wales'  was published in March this year. The 51 recommendations in the report have been accepted by the Welsh Government (£500,000 will be provided to support the implementation of the report’s recommendations, as part of the delivery of the new Curriculum for Wales) and point to what could be achieved across the UK.

One cannot but compare and contrast the level of ambition, transformational approaches and tone of the Welsh Government’s review of the secondary curriculum and The Race Equality Action Plan for Wales, to that of the UK Government’s Independent Commission on Race & Ethnic Disparities which was set up in June 2020 following the Black Lives Matter protests. The Report of the Commission, published on March 31 2021 claims dismissively, without any evidence to back this up, that while there might be overt acts of racism in the UK, there is no institutional racism.

The work of the Commission is a missed opportunity to provide system leadership at a UK wide level, to face up to the issue of racial equity and justice that if not addressed would undoubtedly have negative long-term implications for UK society in general, and our future prosperity in particular. 

Watch the Livestream to hear the Guests’ influencers and drivers for #AntiRacismInAction, the actions they are taking to inspire and involve all their constituencies at Board, management and individual level within their organisations their communities, their tips for other leaders, and their individual dream scenarios for Anti-racism.

Tune in on Monday 1 November at 9.30am for another place-based Episode - #AntiRacismInAction: West Yorkshire.

* ’Black’ is used as an inclusive definition to refer to people from ethnically diverse backgrounds who share a lived experience of  the effects of racism.

You may also be interested in these articles:

THE IMPORTANCE OF SAFEGUARDING IN FE – AND THE CHALLENGES THAT SURROUND THIS
Featured Voices
Understanding the importance of safeguarding is a duty that all funded
SKILLS REVOLUTION SET TO CONTINUE WITH £3 BILLION BOOST TO BE UNVEILED AT BUDGET
Featured Voices
#SpendingReview - HUNDREDS of thousands of people are set to benefit f
Lack of opportunities and a sparse job market have led to a mental health crisis for young people – but all hope is not lost
Featured Voices
Employed or not, the Coronavirus pandemic has had an impact on every s
It is from FE that we might generate new voices, alternate narratives and lived experiences that shape contemporary society
Featured Voices
Red plagues, dust storms and death to utopia Miranda:I pitied thee,Too
How Rochdale Council became a Top 100 Apprenticeship employer through their work in schools
Featured Voices
When the #apprenticeship levy was introduced, @RochdaleCouncil provide
How a multi academy trust supports workforce development using more than £100k in apprenticeship levy transfer funding
Featured Voices
@PlymouthCAST are a multi academy trust who secured more than £100k i
How the Wicomico County Public School District Kept Community Service Alive During COVID
Featured Voices
Community service has been a cornerstone in education for years. It’
The vocational route to Vice Principal
Featured Voices
Kate da Costa grew up in Cambridgeshire and attended Swavesey Village
Building an Education Curriculum for a NetZero Future – Ensuring future generations learn about Climate Change
Featured Voices
As we move into the second year of our work at the Foundation for Educ
Government not sufficiently grappling skills gap needed for net zero
Featured Voices
The Environmental Audit Committee (@CommonsEAC) warns that inconsisten
Hospitality Apprenticeships Week: 'You cannot fail to be impressed by WestKing’s prestige’
Featured Voices
To mark #HospitalityApprenticeshipsWeek (18-22 October), Westminster K
Prioritising people within the construction industry must be a priority, if we’re to start mending the skills shortage
Featured Voices
Richard Mussell, Managing Director of @RundPartnership, specialist con

#AntiRacismInAction : Wales | Episode 4

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6209)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page