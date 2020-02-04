Haywards Heath College announces new Vice Principal

Haywards Heath College is delighted to announce the appointment of Ben Frier as Vice Principal.



Ben will take up the post in April, ahead of the college’s opening in September.



He joins the team from Brighton College independent school, where he has spent twelve years working across the school in a number of curriculum, pastoral and enrichment management roles.



Ben said: “I feel great excitement and privilege in taking on the role of Vice Principal at Haywards Heath College, and opening its doors in September 2020.



“The college will be a very special place for all those looking for an outstanding education and for the community as a whole.



“As part of the Chichester College Group, it will benefit from their success not least in shared ideas, collaboration and diverse cognitive thinking; all of which I believe is critical in providing for a life-long love of learning.”



Paul Riley, Principal of Haywards Heath College, added:

“We are delighted that Ben will be joining our team at Haywards Heath College.



“Ben has some 18 years’ experience working with sixth form students, and he is a passionate advocate of holistic education and student development.



“I am sure he will bring plenty of new ideas and innovation, not only to the new college but to the wider Chichester College Group.”



Education is in Ben’s blood – both his parents were teachers, his father actually taught at Haywards Heath College back when it was a grammar school.



His personal connection to the college doesn’t stop there though, as he recalls learning to swim in the outdoor pool which was once at the old site.

Ben lives in the Brighton area with his wife, a primary school teacher, and two children. Ben is a passionate sportsman, competing regularly in triathlons (among other sports). He has also been involved in the organisation of Brighton Marathon and Mini-Mile through his involvement with Grounded Events.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Executive Appointments The Department for Education has today confirmed that Professor Andrew Executive Appointments A Birmingham-based global coaching business that works with senior exe Executive Appointments Highly experienced North East education expert Mo Dixon is to lead Tyn