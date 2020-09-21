 
The Student Room Group welcomes Mary Curnock Cook to the Board Of Directors and announces Marcus Palmer as CEO

The Student Room Group

The UK’s largest online student community The Student Room, announces the appointment of @MaryCurnockCook to its board of directors, an exciting addition to the external experts on the board.   

As a former CEO of UCAS, Mary has a full-time non-exec portfolio in education.  Sitting on the Board of the Open University and the Student Loans Company, Curncok Cook also chairs the Dyson Institute and the Access Project.  She is also active in convening edtech action groups across HE and schools, and advising a number of edtech startups.  

Well known for its strong student first’ methodology, The Student Room offers peer-to-peer support and bias-free expert advice to the 75% of UK students who visit.

The Student Room has become part of the national infrastructure in education,” Mary Curnock Cook comments, “making sure students are informed, inspired, and supported at the pivotal moments in their education journey.  I love what it does and what it stands for so I’m cock-a-hoop to be joining the Board.”

Attracting up to 10 million monthly users, the online student community site has played a valuable role in helping students navigate their way through the last 6 months of educational uncertainty, where government decisions - particularly those made around exam cancellations and grading - have had a direct impact on their lives.

 Marcus PalmerMarcus Palmer, who has been successfully steering the ship through these turbulent waters as acting managing director, has today been appointed CEO, effective immediately.  Chairman Chris Newson comments

I’m delighted to announce Marcus is taking over as CEO. Having been at TSR for over 6 years since his KPMG years, Marcus is an extremely strong leader, who knows the business inside out and has a real thirst for renewal. Stand by for a period of exciting change!

Earlier this year, The Student Room added to its suite of products by acquiring Which? University, rebranding it as The Uni Guide and ensuring it remains fully committed to helping students make informed decisions about their higher education choices.  They also partnered with Heloa to expand and develop the existing ​ support and guidance offered to prospective higher education students and their families,​ in schools and colleges across the UK.

About The Student Room

Founded in 2001, The Student Room is the UK’s largest online student community, providing a platform for young people to connect, and to support each other through peer-to-peer advice on studying, career choice and lifestyle questions in a safe and supportive space. It has over 3 million registered members, primarily aged between 14-24, and currently attracts over 10 million visitors per month. The Student Room works directly with most UK universities as well as a wide range of leading brands and companies.

