Rona Ruthen and Gary Page appointed as Non-Executive Directors of the Student Loans Company

The Department for Education (DfE) has confirmed the appointment of Rona Ruthen and Gary Page as Non-Executive Directors of the Student Loans Company.

The three-year appointments commenced on 19 October 2020.

Rona has 15 years’ experience in fintech, financial services and payment solutions, in companies in Israel and the UK. She has led operations at UK fintech Curve and has previously led business units and processes at online freelance marketplace Fiverr and global payment company Payoneer.

Rona is the current VP of Customer Operations at Monzo Bank. She is responsible for the design and delivery of the award-winning customer service and customer operations, supporting the fast growth of the bank.

On her appointment, Rona commented:“I am honoured to be appointed to the board of the Student Loans Company. The role will enable me to contribute my experience in customer-focused financial services to support higher education and further education.”

Gary has worked in the banking industry for over 20 years, predominantly with ABN AMRO where he held several positions including Global Head of Markets and Global Head of Commercial Banking.

More recently, Gary has focussed on Non-Executive roles in the public, private and non-profit sectors with a particular focus on positions which facilitate greater social inclusion.

In addition to his role with the Student Loans Company, Gary is currently the Chair of Triodos Bank UK Limited, the UK subsidiary of Triodos Bank N.V., one of Europe’s leading sustainable banks and a lay member of the South East Employment Tribunal. He is also a trustee of a Suffolk based charity working with families bereaved by suicide.

On his appointment, Gary said:“I am delighted to be joining the Board of the Student Loans Company as a Non-Executive Director. I know from personal experience the transformative impact that higher education can have on a person’s life. I look forward to playing my part in helping the Student Loans Company continue to develop as a trusted partner in enabling students to access financial services and striving to provide excellent customer service.”

Peter Lauener, Chair of the Student Loans Company, said:“The Student Loans Company enables almost two million students each year to invest in their futures through higher and further education by providing trusted, transparent, and accessible student finance services.

“I am delighted to welcome Rona and Gary to the SLC Board. As education remains a key priority for government and the devolved administrations, the experience of both Rona and Gary will help to strengthen SLC’s Board, as we work to deliver an outstanding customer experience for students, graduates and our partners across the further and higher education sectors.”

