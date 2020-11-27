 
Amanda Clack inaugurated as UCEM Chairman

Amanda Clack inaugurated as UCEM Chairman

CBRE Head of Strategic Advisory and former @RICSnews President, Amanda Clack, was inaugurated as University College of Estate Management (@StudyUCEM) Chairman during today’s Board of Trustees meeting.

Amanda has held a variety of high-profile roles within the built environment, and takes over the role from John Gellatly who stands down after six years as Chairman.

Amanda joined UCEM’s Board of Trustees in 2018 and was named Chair Designate a year ago to manage the transition into her new role.

She commented: “It is an honour to become UCEM Chairman. Over the past couple of years, I have deepened my knowledge of UCEM and contributed to its strategic direction on the Board.

“When named Chair Designate, I couldn’t have foreseen the challenges of the past nine months but UCEM, as the leading provider of supported online education for the built environment, has demonstrated its strengths during this time. Our students have been able to study unhindered by the pandemic. UCEM’s resilience is an excellent foundation to build upon as we seek to become the centre of excellence for built environment education.

“I have been inspired by my colleagues on the Board since joining in 2018, and I am tremendously excited to drive the changes to realise UCEM’s long-term vision with the support of the Board.”

UCEM Principal, Ashley Wheaton, said: “Amanda has proven herself to be an excellent influence on the Board since joining in 2018. It’s not surprising this is the case considering her glittering CV which includes being the longest-serving RICS President in the institution’s history and her current role supporting clients on their strategic real estate agenda.

“In addition to this, Amanda is a published author and renowned speaker, particularly on the topics of placemaking and diversity and inclusion. Diversity and inclusion is a huge part of our strategy and, with Amanda’s help, this can only go from strength to strength.

“Amanda’s appointment is fitting for her to lead this wonderful institution into its second century and help us realise our ambition to become the centre of excellence for built environment education.”

Outgoing Chairman, John Gellatly, added: “I have been very proud and thoroughly enjoyed my time as UCEM Chair which has included the institution gaining full independence, the successful application to be a University College, a landmark premises move, the opening of our APAC HQ and, of course, our centenary year.

“The last six years have been very significant in the history of UCEM, and I am hugely proud of the progress made throughout my time as Chairman, flanked by an inspiring group of Trustees, including our Principal who has led the institution with great ability and energy for the past seven years.

“I have every faith that Amanda will be a fantastic Chairman and continue to deliver on the progress being made by UCEM as we embark on our second century.”

Amanda is also the Chair of the Strategy Board at CBRE, she is member of the firm’s UK Board and supports clients on their strategic real estate agenda. She is also a Court Assistant of the Worshipful Company of Chartered Surveyors and a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), Association for Project Management (APM), the Institute of Consulting and the Royal Society of Arts (RSA).

Additionally, Amanda is the recipient of Honorary Doctorate of Professional Practice from the University of Wolverhampton and an Honorary Doctorate of Science from the University of Westminster for her outstanding contribution to building safety and diversity and inclusion in the Built Environment. She is a Certified Management Consultant and Companion of the Institute of Management and previously, she was a Partner at Ernst & Young (EY) LLP and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) LLP.

