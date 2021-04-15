 
Adam Marshall joins CMI as Senior Adviser

Dr Adam Marshall, former Director General of the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC)

Dr Adam Marshall, former Director General of the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), has become a Senior Adviser to the Chartered Management Institute (CMI)  with immediate effect. 

In his new advisory role, Marshall will work closely with CMI Chief Executive, Ann Francke, and Director of Comms & External Affairs, Niamh Mulholland, and the rest of the CMI Executive Team, providing advice and counsel on strategic policy, advocacy and business outreach priorities. He will also offer support to CMI’s President Lord Mark Price. 

Marshall headed up the BCC from March 2016 to March 2021 and was part of the leadership team for almost 12 years, steering the leading business organisation through both the Brexit process and the Coronavirus pandemic. He has extensive experience of working with senior leaders across government Government on real-world, practical issues affecting businesses. Marshall is now taking on several advisory and non-executive roles, including his work with CMI, where he has been a Companion since June 2017. 

Ann Francke, Chief Executive of CMI, comments:

“I am delighted to welcome Adam onboard as an adviser to CMI. His leadership of the British Chambers of Commerce during a period of great uncertainty and change for UK business has been nothing short of outstanding. I’m looking forward to working with him to bolster CMI’s efforts to ensure leadership and management at the heart of our economic recovery.” 

Adam Marshall said:

“CMI is a professional organisation that I’ve admired over the years as the champion of good leadership and management for business. I very much look forward to supporting CMI in its mission to develop more and better leaders and managers, who in turn will drive future prosperity and success all across the whole of the UK.”

