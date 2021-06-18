Guidance on formats and timings for submitting data to Ofqual.
We collect a wide range of data about regulated qualifications, from which we produce official and national statistics reports.
The documents on the pages listed below provide guidance if you work for an organisation which provides data to Ofqual. They describe the format and requirements for each of the data collections we run. We have grouped the guidance notes into pages relating to specific types of qualifications.
Data should be sent to us using our data portal. Instructions on accessing this are in the document ‘Connecting to Ofqual’s data portal and uploading data’ below.
Timetables detailing the schedule of data collections for general and vocational and technical qualifications are also provided. The table below describes some of the terms relating to vocational and technical qualifications.
GQ reporting schedule 2020 to 2021
VTQ Reporting Schedule 2020 to 2021
A 3-country regulatory approach to submitting data
PDF, 79.6KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Connecting to Ofqual’s Data Portal and uploading data
PDF, 483KB, 8 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Vocational and technical qualification terms
|Term
|Description
|Related Ofqual qualification type
|PTQs
|All vocational and technical qualifications included in Department for Education performance tables including: Applied Generals, Technical Levels, Technical Certificates, Technical Awards and some other Level 3 qualifications including Pre-U, IBO and graded music examinations. This is therefore all qualifications included in performance tables other than GCSE, AS, A level, Project and Advanced Extension Awards
|VTQ PTQs fall into the following categories but note that not all qualifications under the following categories are VTQ PTQs: occupational qualification, other general qualification, performing arts graded examination, vocationally-related qualification
|FSQs
|Functional Skills Qualifications
|Functional Skills
|TQs
|T Level Technical Qualifications
|Technical Qualification
|EPAs
|Apprenticeship End-Point Assessments (Apprenticeships)
|End-Point Assessment
|Other Generals
|Other general qualifications
|Other general qualification
Guidance notes for data collections
- Submitting general qualifications data
- Submitting vocational and technical qualifications data
- Submitting end-point assessments data
- Submitting technical qualifications data
Last updated 18 June 2021 + show all updates
Updated the reporting schedule for vocational and technical qualifications
Updated the reporting schedule for vocational and technical qualifications.
Added table of vocational and technical qualification terms.
Updated the VTQ reporting calendar.
Updated the reporting schedule for general qualifications.
Update to the GQ reporting schedule. Both GQ and VTQ reporting schedules now provided in an accessible format.
First published.