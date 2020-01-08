Information to enable local authorities to specify their schools funding formulae.

Introduction

The authority proforma tool ( APT ) has been developed by the Education and Skills Funding Agency ( ESFA ) to enable local authorities to specify their schools funding formulae in accordance with arrangements set out by the Secretary of State for Education.

It is also designed to support local authorities in modelling different options for their funding formulae, and to capture all the data required by the ESFA to calculate academy budgets and recoupment deductions to dedicated schools grant allocations.

Accessing the APT

The ESFA has sent emails to each local authority providing details of how to access their APT . If your local authority has not received this email, please This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The purpose and process documentation provides information about the content and structure of the APT .

The how to documentation provides a step by step guide on completing the APT .

Schools block dataset 2020 to 2021: technical specification

Read the technical specification to find information about the schools block dataset contained within your APT .

