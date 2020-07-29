Sets out details of the classification and coding system used to record non-regulated activity in the Individualised Learner Record (ILR).

Learning aim class codes 2020 to 2021

Learning aim class codes 2019 to 2020

Learning aim class codes 2018 to 2019

This document contains details of the generic learning aim codes that are available for use within the ILR in 2018 to 2019, 2019 to 2020 and 2020 to 2021 to record non-regulated provision. You should only use non-regulated provision in areas already identified and agreed by us as detailed in the published funding documentation.

This technical document is aimed at those responsible for making data returns; data specification implementation, and MI system design (including MI managers, commercial software suppliers and own software writers).

Published 8 August 2018
Last updated 29 July 2020

  1. We have published the 2020 to 2021 Learning aim class codes guidance

  2. We have published the learning aim class codes for 2019 to 2020.

  3. First published.

