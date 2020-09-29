Find out what the role of an external expert involves and how to apply, and current experts can find information on renewing their contracts.
Are you looking for a new challenge? Would you like to add experience to your CV?
We are looking for people to join us as external experts to help with our work on qualifications and assessments for GCSEs, A levels, a wide range of vocational and technical qualifications and new apprenticeship end-point assessments.
External experts are invaluable to the work we do to ensure the qualifications we regulate are fit for purpose ensuring that the right things can be assessed in a consistent way.
Who can be an external expert?
We are looking for people from a wide range of different backgrounds.
You might:
- be a teacher, practitioner, assessor, examiner or an academic
- have extensive skills and experience in a particular industry
All applications are evaluated against the eligibility criteria set out in the Person specification (PDF, 147KB, 5 pages). All new applicants must undergo satisfactory reference and identity checks and accept our Terms and Conditions (PDF, 350KB, 23 pages) prior to being appointed as an external expert.
How we make use of your expertise
There are lots of ways we might ask you to contribute. For example, we might ask you to:
- comment on the content of qualifications and the quality of their assessments
- provide specialist opinion, professional insight or industry expertise on a specific theme
- become involved in large scale projects where qualifications are being developed, or respond to ad hoc queries
- contribute to research projects
To see who is currently advising us, please download our current List of external experts (ODS, 34.9KB).
If appointed as an external expert, you will be contracted as an independent contractor to carry out specific projects and assignments on an ad-hoc basis over a 3 year period. We expect you to complete assignments to a high standard. You will receive feedback following the completion of each assignment in the following areas:
- quality of work
- working independently
- working to time
- working to specification
- professionalism
Why should I apply?
This is a great opportunity to:
- use your professional expertise to help shape and improve the education system
- be involved in crucial pieces of work that will benefit learners
- gain an insight into how qualifications are regulated
- be a representative for your subject or industry
Will I be paid?
The pay for each assignment is set by the manager commissioning the work, with each assignment individually appraised based on the completion time. The rate will be communicated with you prior to any work you are commissioned to undertake.
How to apply?
Before applying, make sure you read the Terms and Conditions (PDF, 350KB, 23 pages) and the Privacy statement (PDF, 115KB, 4 pages).
To apply please complete the new applicant form on the External Expert Gateway.We recommend that you use Google Chrome to access the external expert gateway.
The application process is open all year round, but we sometimes highlight specific subject areas and sectors where we are particularly looking for external experts.
We are currently looking for experts with experience in the following areas. These experts may be asked to work on specific assignments which may include reviewing and commenting on apprenticeship end point assessments.
Clicking on the area of expertise will show you the apprenticeship standard for that area.
- Vehicle damage mechanical, electrical and trim (MET) technician
- Vehicle damage paint technician
- Vehicle damage panel technician
To see the full list of apprenticeship end point assessments in which we are involved, see the confirmed Ofqual quality-assured apprenticeship end point assessments.
We’re also looking for applications from people with professional or academic experience of qualifications at Levels 1 and 2 in:
- land-based studies
- architecture
- designing and planning the built environment
- retail business
- event operations
- graphic design
- child development
Current experts
Renewing your contract
Sixty days before your 3 year contract as an external expert ends, you will receive an email notification to invite you to log on to the External Expert Gateway and complete a renewal application.
If you have received an email notification inviting you to renew your contract, please complete the renewal form by logging on to the gateway. We recommend that you use Google Chrome to access it.Published 29 March 2018
