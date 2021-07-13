Information for education and training providers on the planning and delivery of study programmes.

16 to 19 study programmes: guidance (2021 to 2022 academic year)

16 to 19 study programmes: guidance (2020 to 2021 academic year)

This guide sets out the government’s policy on 16 to 19 study programmes. It covers academic, technical and vocational study programmes, including traineeships and supported internships.

It applies to all providers of 16 to 19 education in England, including:

  • schools
  • further education (FE) colleges
  • sixth-form colleges
  • work-based learning providers
  • training providers
Published 20 July 2017
Last updated 13 July 2021 + show all updates

  1. We have published the 16 to 19 study programmes guidance for the 2021 to 2022 academic year.

  2. We have published the 16 to 19 study programmes: guidance for the 2020 to 2021 academic year.

  3. We have published the 16 to 19 study programmes guidance for the 2019 to 2020 academic year.

  4. Added new guidance for the 2018 to 2019 academic year. The 2017 to 2018 guidance remains valid until the end of the current academic year.

  5. First published.

