Teachers' pension scheme payments made on behalf of the Department for Education (DfE) in the 2019 to 2020 financial year.

Teachers' pension scheme payments: November 2019

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Teachers' pension scheme payments: October 2019

Teachers' pension scheme payments: September 2019

Teachers' pension scheme payments: August 2019

Teachers' pension scheme payments: July 2019

Teachers' pension scheme payments: June 2019

Teachers' pension scheme payments: May 2019

Teachers' pension scheme payments: April 2019

Details

Teachers’ pension scheme payments are routine daily cash transfers to Capita to fund the payments it makes to pensioners and others on behalf of DfE.

Published 13 June 2019
Last updated 8 January 2020 + show all updates
  1. Added teachers' pension scheme payments for November 2019.
  2. Added teachers' pension scheme payments for September and October 2019.
  3. Added 'Teachers' pension scheme payments: August 2019'.
  4. Added 'Teachers' pension scheme payments: July 2019'.
  5. Added 'Teachers' pension scheme payments: June 2019'.
  6. Added Teachers' pension scheme payments: May 2019.
  7. First published.