All previous annual repayment thresholds for Plan 1 and Plan 2 student loans.

Previous annual repayment thresholds

Plan 1

DatesAnnual repayment threshold
6 April 2000 to 5 April 2005£10,000
6 April 2005 to 5 April 2012£15,000
6 April 2012 to 5 April 2013£15,795
6 April 2013 to 5 April 2014£16,365
6 April 2014 to 5 April 2015£16,910
6 April 2015 to 5 April 2016£17,335
6 April 2016 to 5 April 2017£17,495
6 April 2017 to 5 April 2018£17,775
6 April 2018 to 5 April 2019£18,330
6 April 2019 to 5 April 2020£18,935
6 April 2020 to 5 April 2021£19,390

Plan 2

DatesAnnual repayment threshold
6 April 2016 to 5 April 2018£21,000
6 April 2018 to 5 April 2019£25,000
6 April 2019 to 5 April 2020£25,725
6 April 2020 to 5 April 2021£26,575

Plan 4

Before 6 April 2021, Plan 4 customers made repayments and accrued interest on their loans through Plan 1. You should check the Plan 1 table above to find out your previous annual repayment threshold.

Published 13 August 2019
Last updated 15 April 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added translation

  2. The previous annual repayment thresholds have been added for the 2020 to 2021 tax year. Information also added for Plan 4 customers

  3. Added thresholds for 2019-20

  4. Added translation

    Knowledge Transfer Partnerships: what they are and how to apply
    Resources
    You can improve your business' competitiveness and productivity throug
    The European Union (European Schools) Regulations 2021
    Resources
    This instrument revokes The European Communities (European Schools) Or
    Coronavirus (COVID-19) free school meals: additional costs
    Resources
    How to submit a claim for additional costs related to free school meal