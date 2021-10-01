Ofsted guidance on inspecting non-association independent schools in England under the education inspection framework.

Applies to England

Documents

Non-association independent schools handbook

HTML

Aligned inspections of schools with boarding or residential provision from October 2021

HTML

Summary of changes

HTML

Details

This handbook is primarily a guide for Ofsted inspectors on how to carry out non-association independent school inspections.

We also publish this for schools and other interested parties so that they are aware of Ofsted’s inspection processes and procedures under the education inspection framework (EIF).

Published 14 May 2019
Last updated 1 October 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added guidance on aligned inspections of schools with boarding or residential provision.

  2. Removed old guidance: the September 2021 handbook is now in force.

  3. See 'Summary of changes' document.

  4. Edits throughout: see 'Summary of changes' for details.

  5. Updated with minor changes following the launch of the education inspection framework (EIF).

  6. Updated with minor changes as we launch the education inspection framework (EIF).

  7. First published.

