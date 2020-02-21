DfE letters to academy trusts about poor or inadequate performance or weaknesses in safeguarding, governance or financial management.
You can find a copy of the most recent notices we’ve issued to academies on this page. See the ‘List of letters to academy trusts for poor performance’ for a full record of all the notices we’ve issued.
Pre-warning and minded to terminate notices
Letters to academy trusts issued as pre-warning or minded to terminate notices in relation to academies.
- Minded to terminate letter to Kirkburton Middle School
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to Redhill Academy Trust
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to Meppershall CofE Academy
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to Khalsa Secondary Academy
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to Four Dwellings Primary Academy
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to Collective Vision Trust
- Correspondence
- Pre-termination warning notice to Wold Academy
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to St John Fisher Catholic Voluntary Academy
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to Kings Sutton Primary School
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to Learning Today Leading Tomorrow
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to Advance Trust
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to Ivingswood Primary Academy
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to Fulwood Academy
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to the Prescot School
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to West Somerset Academies Trust: Minehead First School
- Correspondence
- Pre-termination warning notice to Lodge Park Academy
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to Sutton Community Academy
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to Ramnoth Junior School
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to the King John School
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to Bury St Edmunds County Upper School
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to Water Hall Primary School
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to Copperfield Academy
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to Offa's Mead Academy
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to Great Yarmouth Primary Academy
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to St Thomas Cantilupe CofE Academy
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to The Hereford Academy
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to Lightcliffe Academy
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to Oasis Academy Oldham
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to Highfield Leadership Academy
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate to Nechells Primary E-ACT Academy
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to Shenley Academy
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to Twydall Primary School and Nursery
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to Sprites Primary Academy
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to Cuckoo Hall Academy
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to St John's Wood School
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to Newcastle Academy
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to King Solomon International Business School
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to Noel Baker Academy
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to Burton and South Derbyshire Education Trust
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to Brookfield Academy Trust
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to Hope Valley College
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to Hinkley Academy
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter: Stafford Leys Community Primary School
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to Marden Vale CofE Academy
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to Bridge Learning Campus
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to Gloucester Academy
- Correspondence
- Minded to terminate letter to The Grange School
- Correspondence
- Pre-warning notice to Felixstowe Academy
- Correspondence
- Pre-warning notice to Cecil Jones Academy
- Correspondence
- Pre-warning notice to the De La Salle Academy Trust
- Correspondence
- Pre-warning notice to to the Castle Hall Academy Trust
- Correspondence
- Pre-warning notice to Brampton Primary School
- Correspondence
- Pre-warning notice to St Boniface’s RC College
- Correspondence
- Pre-warning notice to Blandford St Mary C of E Primary School
- Correspondence
- Pre-warning notice to Elaine Primary Academy
- Correspondence
- Pre-warning notice letter to Bacon's College, Southwark
- Correspondence
- Pre-warning notice to Beaumont Hill Academy
- Correspondence
- Pre-warning notice to Whitefield Schools
- Correspondence
- Pre-warning notice to Olive Alternative Provision Academy
- Correspondence
- Pre-warning notice to Kings College, Guildford
- Correspondence
- Pre-warning notice to Chaucer School
- Correspondence
- Pre-warning notice to North Shore, The Blyth and Thomas Hepburn Academies
- Correspondence
- Cuckoo Hall Academies Trust: letter from Martin Post
- Correspondence
- Oldknow Academy Trust: letter from Lord Nash
- Correspondence
- Golden Hillock School: letter from Lord Nash
- Correspondence
- Nansen Primary School: letter from Lord Nash to Park View Educational Trust
- Correspondence
- Park View School: letter from Lord Nash to Park View Educational Trust
- Correspondence
Warning notices
Letters to academy trusts issued as warning notices in relation to academies.
- Termination warning notice to Kingsfield Primary School
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to Vale of Evesham School
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to Othery Village School
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to Ivingswood Primary Academy
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to Buckler’s Mead Academy
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to Sprites Primary Academy
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to King Edward VII Academy
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to Ravens Academy
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to The Bishop's CofE Primary Academy
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to The Everitt Academy
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to Newbridge Short Stay Secondary School
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to The Brittons Academy
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to Richard De Clare Community Academy
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to The Fen Rivers Academy
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to Ormiston Denes Academy
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to Whitecotes Primary Academy
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to Poolsbrook Primary Academy
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to St Joseph’s Primary School (Dinnington)
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to Wayland Junior Academy Watton
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to St Dominic’s Catholic Primary School
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to London Enterprise Academy
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to Dinnington Community Primary School
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to Seven Fields Primary School
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to TBAP Aspire AP Academy
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to Falmouth School
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to the Lakes Academies Trust
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to Rowde CofE Primary Academy
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to St Leonard’s CofE Primary Academy
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to Sexey's School
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to Plymouth School of Creative Arts
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to Steiner Academy Bristol
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to Steiner Academy Frome
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to Steiner Academy Exeter
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to Seva School
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to William Lovell Church of England Academy
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to Sandymoor Free School
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to Kirkby College
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to Landau Forte Academy Moorhead
- Decision
- Termination warning notice to Oasis Academy Arena
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to Sandye Place Academy
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to Discovery School
- Correspondence
- Warning notice to the Marine Academy Plymouth
- Correspondence
- Warning notice to Emslie Morgan Academy
- Correspondence
- Warning notice to St Giles Academy
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to Exeter - A Learning Community Academy
- Correspondence
- Warning notice to Archbishop Courtenay Primary School
- Correspondence
- Warning notice to Central CofE Academy
- Correspondence
- Warning notice to Wayland Academy
- Correspondence
- Warning notice to Grove Primary School
- Correspondence
- Warning notice to Downham Market Academy
- Correspondence
- Warning notice to St Aidan's Catholic Primary Academy
- Correspondence
- Warning notice to Malvin's Close Primary Academy
- Correspondence
- Warning notice to Robert Owen Academy
- Correspondence
- Warning notice to Basildon Upper Academy
- Correspondence
- Warning notice to King's Lynn Academy
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to Wrenn School
- Correspondence
- Warning notice to New Line Learning Academy
- Correspondence
- Warning notice to Plymouth CAST
- Correspondence
- Warning notice to Isle of Portland Aldridge Community Academy
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to Blackthorn Primary School
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to Rushden Community College
- Correspondence
- Termination warning notice to Ruskin Junior School
- Correspondence
Notices of provisional intention to terminate
Termination notices
- Termination notice to Sandye Place Academy
- Correspondence
- Termination notice to Discovery Learning Limited
- Correspondence
- Termination notice to St Anthony’s Trust
- Correspondence
- Termination notice to CUL Academy
- Correspondence
Removed notices
- Minded to terminate letter to Steiner Academy Exeter
- Correspondence
- Pre-termination warning notice to Downham Market Academy
- Correspondence
Record of letters
- Academy trusts: notices about poor performance
- Transparency data
Last updated 21 February 2020 + show all updates
Added 'Termination warning notice to Kingsfield Primary School'.
Added minded to terminate letter for St John Fisher Catholic Voluntary Academy.
Added minded to terminate letters for Ivingswood Primary Academy and Redhill Academy Trust.
Added minded to terminate letters to Meppershall Church of England Academy and Kirkburton Middle School, and a termination warning notice to Vale of Evesham School.
Added 'Termination warning notice to Othery Village School'.
Added termination warning notices to Richard De Clare Community Academy, Ravens Academy, Sprites Primary Academy, The Everitt Academy, The Bishop's CofE Primary Academy, The Brittons Academy and King Edward VII Academy.
Added 5 notices to the collection: pre-termination warning notice to Wold Academy, minded to terminate letters to Collective Vision Trust and Four Dwellings Primary Academy and termination warning notices to Advance Trust and Buckler’s Mead Academy.
Added minded to terminate letter to Khalsa Secondary Academy.
Added termination warning notices to Whitecotes Primary Academy, St Joseph’s Primary School (Dinnington) and Poolsbrook Primary Academy to the collection.
Added termination warning notice to the Lakes Academies Trust.
Added termination warning notices to Wayland Junior Academy Watton, Ormiston Denes Academy, London Enterprise Academy and The Fen Rivers Academy to collection.
Added minded to terminate letters to Kings Sutton Primary School, Learning Today Leading Tomorrow and Advance Learning to collection.
Added 'Minded to terminate letter to Ivingswood Primary Academy'.
Added "Termination warning notice to St Dominic’s Catholic Primary School".
Added 'Termination warning notice to Seven Fields Primary School' and 'Termination warning notice to Falmouth School' to warning notices.
Added 'Termination warning notice to Dinnington Community Primary School' to warning notices.
Added minded to terminate letters to Fulwood Academy and the Prescot School and a termination warning notice to TBAP Aspire AP Academy.
Added a minded to terminate notice issued in November 2018.
Added 'Minded to terminate letter to West Somerset Academies Trust: Minehead First School'.
Advertisement
Added termination warning notices sent to Rowde CofE Primary Academy and St Leonard’s CofE Primary Academy.
Added minded to terminate letter sent to Water Hall Primary School.
Added termination warning notice to Sexey's School.
Added termination warning notice issued in June 2018.
Added minded to terminate letter to Bury St Edmunds County Upper School.
Added pre-termination warning for Lodge Park Academy.
Added termination warning notice to Plymouth School of Creative Arts and minded to terminate letter to Offa's Mead Academy.
Added minded to terminate letter to Copperfield Academy.
Added minded to terminate letters to The Hereford Academy and St Thomas Cantilupe CofE Academy.
Added 'Minded to terminate letter to Great Yarmouth Primary Academy'.
Added minded to terminate notices for Oasis Academy Oldham, Lightcliffe Academy, Shenley Academy and Nechells Primary E-ACT Academy.
Added 'Minded to terminate letter to Highfield Leadership Academy'.
Added termination warning notices to Steiner Acadmey Bristol and Steiner Academy Frome.
Removed pre-warning notice to Ernulf Academy.
Added 'Minded to terminate letter to Twydall Primary School and Nursery'.
Added a minded to terminate notice to Cuckoo Hall Academy.
Added 'Minded to terminate letter to Sprites Primary Academy'.
Added a minded to terminate notice to Newcastle Academy. Added a termination notice for Steiner Academy Exeter that replaces the minded to terminate notice for this school.
Added minded to terminate letter for St John's Wood School.
Added the pre-warning notice for King Solomon International Business School.
Added the termination warning notice for Seva School and the minded to terminate letter to Burton and South Derbyshire Education Trust.
Added minded to terminate letters for Hope Valley College, Stafford Leys Community Primary School, Hinckley Academy and John Cleveland Sixth Form Centre and Brookfield Academy Trust.
Added the termination notice for Sandye Place Academy issued on 1 August 2018.
Added minded to terminate letter to Steiner Academy Exeter.
Added 'Termination warning notice to William Lovell Church of England Academy'.
Added Marden Vale CofE Academy pre-warning notice.
Added the termination warning notice and termination notice for Discovery School.
Added a Minded to Terminate letter to Bridge Learning Campus.
Added 'Termination warning notice to Beechen Cliff School' to warning notices.
Added termination warning notices for Kirkby College and Landau Forte Academy Moorhead.
Added 'Termination warning notice to Sandymoor'.
Added a termination warning notice to Sandye Place Academy issued on 11 June 2018.
Added Minded to terminate letter to Gloucester Academy
Added 'minded to terminate' letter to The Grange School.
Added a 'Termination notice to St Anthony’s Trust' issued on 21 May 2018.
Added the warning notice to Central CofE Academy.
Added warning notice to Archbishop Courtenay Primary School.
Added pre-warning notice to Cecil Jones Academy and Felixstowe Academy.
Added termination warning notice for St Anthony's School.
Added 'Termination warning notice to the Marine Academy Plymouth'
Added a pre-warning notice issued to the De La Salle Academy Trust and a warning notice issued to Emslie Morgan Academy.
Added a pre-warning notice to Castle Hall Academy Trust.
Added termination warning notice for Central Devon Academy and North Devon Academy.
Added St Anthony's Academy to 'Pre-warning notices'.
Added a pre-warning notice issued to Ernulf Academy.
Warning notice to King's Lynn Academy added to collection.
Added warning notice to Wayland Academy and a pre-warning notice letter to Bacon's College, Southwark.
Added 7 pre-warning notices, 7 warning notices and 1 termination notice issued between February and July 2017.
Added 'Warning notice to New Line Learning Academy' and 'Termination warning notice to Wrenn School'.
Added a warning notice issued to Plymouth CAST.
Added a pre-termination warning notice to Downham Market Academy and a warning notice to Isle of Portland Aldridge Community Academy.
Added termination warning notices for Blackthorn Primary School, Ruskin Junior School and Rushden Community College.
Moved pre-termination warning notice to Oasis Academy Skinner Street to 'Removed notices'.
Added pre-warning notice to North Shore, The Blyth and Thomas Hepburn Academies. Moved pre-warning notice to Strood Academy to 'Removed notices'.
Added 'Notice of provisional intention to terminate to Durand Academy Trust' to the collection.
Added pre-termination warning notices to St Peter and St Paul Catholic Voluntary Academy, and City of Derby Academy and Skegness Academy.
Added pre-termination warning notice to All Saints Catholic College.
Added 13 warning notices for January and February 2016.
Added 5 pre-warning notices from January 2016, 1 pre-warning notice from December 2015 and 1 pre-warning notice from January 2015.
Added pre-warning notice to the Dove Family Academy Trust.
Added pre-warning notices to Park Primary School and Lincoln College Trust academies, and a warning notice to Blackthorn Primary School.
Added pre-warning notice to Darlington School of Maths and Science.
Added pre-warning notice to The Bulwell Academy.
Added a pre-termination warning notice for Cedar Mount Academy.
Added pre-warning notices for the Whitehill Primary School, St Peter’s Academy and Marshlands Academy. Added a warning notice for The Littlehampton Academy.
Added pre-warning notices for the Future Schools Trust and Academies Enterprise Trust. Added warning notices for All Saints Academy, Dunstable and Pathways E-ACT Primary.
Added pre-warning notices for Millbrook Academy and Grange School. Added a warning notice for St Edward's Church of England School. Removed a pre-warning notice for Broadfield East Junior School.
Added 6 warning notices from October 2015 and 4 pre-warning notices from June and July 2014.
Added pre-warning notice to Spires Academy and warning notice to Astor College.
Added pre-warning notices to Abbs Cross Academy and Voyager Academy; added termination notice to Gray’s Farm Primary Academy; added warning notice to Ernulf Academy.
Added pre-warning notice to Ely College and St Edmund Campion Catholic Primary School.
Added pre-warning notices to All Saints Academy Dunstable, Oasis Community Learning Trust and Wilnecote High School.
Added pre-warning notices to Sir Thomas Wharton Community College and Top Valley Academy.
Added Pre-warning notice to Oasis Academy Nunsthorpe
Added pre-warning notice to Merrill Academy.
Added pre-warning notice to Samworth (Enterprise) Academy Trust.
Added 'Notice of termination of funding agreement to Durham Free School'
Added pre-warning notices to Firbeck Academy and to School Partnership Trust Academies. Moved Barnfield College pre-warning notice to 'Removed notices'
Added 'Cuckoo Hall Academies Trust: letter from Martin Post'.
Added a pre-warning notice to E-Act and the trustee board of Fulwood Academy.
Added pre-warning notice for Furness Academy.
Added pre-warning notice for Sawtry Community College.
Added pre-warning notice for Testwood Sports College.
Added pre-warning notice to Armthorpe Academy.
Added pre-warning notice to Lostock Hall Academy.
Added a pre warning notice to Nottingham University Samworth Academy.
Added a pre-warning notice to Ernulf Academy.
First published.