DfE letters to academy trusts about poor or inadequate performance or weaknesses in safeguarding, governance or financial management.

You can find a copy of the most recent notices we’ve issued to academies on this page. See the ‘List of letters to academy trusts for poor performance’ for a full record of all the notices we’ve issued.

Pre-warning and minded to terminate notices

Letters to academy trusts issued as pre-warning or minded to terminate notices in relation to academies.

  1. Minded to terminate letter to Kirkburton Middle School
  2. Minded to terminate letter to Redhill Academy Trust
  3. Minded to terminate letter to Meppershall CofE Academy
  4. Minded to terminate letter to Khalsa Secondary Academy
  5. Minded to terminate letter to Four Dwellings Primary Academy
  6. Minded to terminate letter to Collective Vision Trust
  7. Pre-termination warning notice to Wold Academy
  8. Minded to terminate letter to St John Fisher Catholic Voluntary Academy
  9. Minded to terminate letter to Kings Sutton Primary School
  10. Minded to terminate letter to Learning Today Leading Tomorrow
  11. Minded to terminate letter to Advance Trust
  12. Minded to terminate letter to Ivingswood Primary Academy
  13. Minded to terminate letter to Fulwood Academy
  14. Minded to terminate letter to the Prescot School
  15. Minded to terminate letter to West Somerset Academies Trust: Minehead First School
  16. Pre-termination warning notice to Lodge Park Academy
  17. Minded to terminate letter to Sutton Community Academy
  18. Minded to terminate letter to Ramnoth Junior School
  19. Minded to terminate letter to the King John School
  20. Minded to terminate letter to Bury St Edmunds County Upper School
  21. Minded to terminate letter to Water Hall Primary School
  22. Minded to terminate letter to Copperfield Academy
  23. Minded to terminate letter to Offa's Mead Academy
  24. Minded to terminate letter to Great Yarmouth Primary Academy
  25. Minded to terminate letter to St Thomas Cantilupe CofE Academy
  26. Minded to terminate letter to The Hereford Academy
  27. Minded to terminate letter to Lightcliffe Academy
  28. Minded to terminate letter to Oasis Academy Oldham
  29. Minded to terminate letter to Highfield Leadership Academy
  30. Minded to terminate to Nechells Primary E-ACT Academy
  31. Minded to terminate letter to Shenley Academy
  32. Minded to terminate letter to Twydall Primary School and Nursery
  33. Minded to terminate letter to Sprites Primary Academy
  34. Minded to terminate letter to Cuckoo Hall Academy
  35. Minded to terminate letter to St John's Wood School
  36. Minded to terminate letter to Newcastle Academy
  37. Minded to terminate letter to King Solomon International Business School
  38. Minded to terminate letter to Noel Baker Academy
  39. Minded to terminate letter to Burton and South Derbyshire Education Trust
  40. Minded to terminate letter to Brookfield Academy Trust
  41. Minded to terminate letter to Hope Valley College
  42. Minded to terminate letter to Hinkley Academy
  43. Minded to terminate letter: Stafford Leys Community Primary School
  44. Minded to terminate letter to Marden Vale CofE Academy
  45. Minded to terminate letter to Bridge Learning Campus
  46. Minded to terminate letter to Gloucester Academy
  47. Minded to terminate letter to The Grange School
  48. Pre-warning notice to Felixstowe Academy
  49. Pre-warning notice to Cecil Jones Academy
  50. Pre-warning notice to the De La Salle Academy Trust
  51. Pre-warning notice to to the Castle Hall Academy Trust
  52. Pre-warning notice to Brampton Primary School
  53. Pre-warning notice to St Boniface’s RC College
  54. Pre-warning notice to Blandford St Mary C of E Primary School
  55. Pre-warning notice to Elaine Primary Academy
  56. Pre-warning notice letter to Bacon's College, Southwark
  57. Pre-warning notice to Beaumont Hill Academy
  58. Pre-warning notice to Whitefield Schools
  59. Pre-warning notice to Olive Alternative Provision Academy
  60. Pre-warning notice to Kings College, Guildford
  61. Pre-warning notice to Chaucer School
  62. Pre-warning notice to North Shore, The Blyth and Thomas Hepburn Academies
  63. Cuckoo Hall Academies Trust: letter from Martin Post
  64. Oldknow Academy Trust: letter from Lord Nash
  65. Golden Hillock School: letter from Lord Nash
  66. Nansen Primary School: letter from Lord Nash to Park View Educational Trust
  67. Park View School: letter from Lord Nash to Park View Educational Trust
Warning notices

Letters to academy trusts issued as warning notices in relation to academies.

  1. Termination warning notice to Kingsfield Primary School
  2. Termination warning notice to Vale of Evesham School
  3. Termination warning notice to Othery Village School
  4. Termination warning notice to Ivingswood Primary Academy
  5. Termination warning notice to Buckler’s Mead Academy
  6. Termination warning notice to Sprites Primary Academy
  7. Termination warning notice to King Edward VII Academy
  8. Termination warning notice to Ravens Academy
  9. Termination warning notice to The Bishop's CofE Primary Academy
  10. Termination warning notice to The Everitt Academy
  11. Termination warning notice to Newbridge Short Stay Secondary School
  12. Termination warning notice to The Brittons Academy
  13. Termination warning notice to Richard De Clare Community Academy
  14. Termination warning notice to The Fen Rivers Academy
  15. Termination warning notice to Ormiston Denes Academy
  16. Termination warning notice to Whitecotes Primary Academy
  17. Termination warning notice to Poolsbrook Primary Academy
  18. Termination warning notice to St Joseph’s Primary School (Dinnington)
  19. Termination warning notice to Wayland Junior Academy Watton
  20. Termination warning notice to St Dominic’s Catholic Primary School
  21. Termination warning notice to London Enterprise Academy
  22. Termination warning notice to Dinnington Community Primary School
  23. Termination warning notice to Seven Fields Primary School
  24. Termination warning notice to TBAP Aspire AP Academy
  25. Termination warning notice to Falmouth School
  26. Termination warning notice to the Lakes Academies Trust
  27. Termination warning notice to Rowde CofE Primary Academy
  28. Termination warning notice to St Leonard’s CofE Primary Academy
  29. Termination warning notice to Sexey's School
  30. Termination warning notice to Plymouth School of Creative Arts
  31. Termination warning notice to Steiner Academy Bristol
  32. Termination warning notice to Steiner Academy Frome
  33. Termination warning notice to Steiner Academy Exeter
  34. Termination warning notice to Seva School
  35. Termination warning notice to William Lovell Church of England Academy
  36. Termination warning notice to Sandymoor Free School
  37. Termination warning notice to Kirkby College
  38. Termination warning notice to Landau Forte Academy Moorhead
  39. Termination warning notice to Oasis Academy Arena
  40. Termination warning notice to Sandye Place Academy
  41. Termination warning notice to Discovery School
  42. Warning notice to the Marine Academy Plymouth
  43. Warning notice to Emslie Morgan Academy
  44. Warning notice to St Giles Academy
  45. Termination warning notice to Exeter - A Learning Community Academy
  46. Warning notice to Archbishop Courtenay Primary School
  47. Warning notice to Central CofE Academy
  48. Warning notice to Wayland Academy
  49. Warning notice to Grove Primary School
  50. Warning notice to Downham Market Academy
  51. Warning notice to St Aidan's Catholic Primary Academy
  52. Warning notice to Malvin's Close Primary Academy
  53. Warning notice to Robert Owen Academy
  54. Warning notice to Basildon Upper Academy
  55. Warning notice to King's Lynn Academy
  56. Termination warning notice to Wrenn School
  57. Warning notice to New Line Learning Academy
  58. Warning notice to Plymouth CAST
  59. Warning notice to Isle of Portland Aldridge Community Academy
  60. Termination warning notice to Blackthorn Primary School
  61. Termination warning notice to Rushden Community College
  62. Termination warning notice to Ruskin Junior School
Notices of provisional intention to terminate

  1. Notice of provisional intention to terminate to Durand Academy Trust
    • Correspondence

Termination notices

  1. Termination notice to Sandye Place Academy
  2. Termination notice to Discovery Learning Limited
  3. Termination notice to St Anthony’s Trust
  4. Termination notice to CUL Academy
Removed notices

  1. Minded to terminate letter to Steiner Academy Exeter
  2. Pre-termination warning notice to Downham Market Academy
Record of letters

  1. Academy trusts: notices about poor performance
Published 8 November 2013
Last updated 21 February 2020 + show all updates

