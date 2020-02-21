The Funding Information Service (FIS) is an offline tool for checking your individualised learner record (ILR) data.
FIS known issues 2019 to 2020
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
FIS release guide: 2019 to 2020
FIS user guide for 2019 to 2020
FIS release guide (pre 2019 to 2020)
FIS user guide for 2018 to 2019
FIS and data returns known issues 2018 to 2019
FIS installation guide (pre-2019 to 2020)
FIS command line guide (pre-2019 to 2020)
FIS uninstallation guide (pre-2019 to 2020)
FIS helps you get your ILR data right. You must use the right version of FIS for the academic year you’re submitting data for.
You can download FIS for free and it works offline. It does two things:
- checks data against the validation rules and produces a validation report so you can see where data needs refining
- calculates provisional reports – only provisional as FIS doesn’t have access to up-to-date reference data
The known issues document will tell you if ESFA is experiencing any problems with the software.
We have updated the FIS known issues 2019 to 2020 and published the FIS release guide for 2019 to 2020.
We have updated the FIS and data returns known issues 2018 to 2019 document.
