A tool to help mainstream and 16 to 19 free schools plan their budget.

Mainstream and 16 to 19 free school financial template

Completing the mainstream and 16 to 19 free school 2020 to 2021 financial template

The financial template is a budget planning tool for:

  • groups proposing to open a mainstream or 16 to 19 free school
  • open mainstream and 16 to 19 free schools

It gives an indicative funding allocation based on the size, phase and location of the school.

If you are applying to open a mainstream or 16 to 19 free school, you should also complete the application forms.

You can also read revenue funding for mainstream and 16 to 19 free schools guides.

The Excel spreadsheet is not accessible because it has missing alternative text, hard to read text contrast and use of colour to denote meaning. This means it does not meet WCAG success criteria 1.1.1 non-text content, 1.3.2 meaningful sequence, 1.4.3 contrast and 1.4.1 use of colour. Our teams are working to fix these by June 2021.

Published 7 November 2014
Last updated 28 October 2020

  1. Added 'Mainstream and 16 to 19 free school financial template'.

  2. Updated the mainstream and 16 to 19 free schools 2020 to 2021 financial template.

  3. Updated Mainstream and 16 to 19 free schools: financial template 2019 to 2020 and Mainstream (LA Presumption) school financial template 2019 to 2020.

  4. Updated spreadsheets to correct a calculation error.

  5. Updated for the 2019 to 2020 academic year.

  6. Financial template spreadsheets updated to reflect arrangements applicable for free schools opening in 2019. A further update to include the 2019/20 funding rates is planned in April/May 2019.

  7. Updated documents for the 2018 to 2019 academic year and added Mainstream (LA Presumption) financial template.

  8. Updated financial template spreadsheet to include the correct rate for risk protection assurance and to correct an error with pupil-to-teacher ratios on the summary sheet.

  9. Updated both documents for the 2017 to 2018 academic year.

  10. Updated both documents for the 2016 to 2017 academic year.

  11. Replaced the financial template and the guide to the template with the 2015 versions.

  12. All documents updated in February 2015 to reflect known changes to funding rates. Revised versions including 2015 to 2016 funding rates should be available at the end of March 2015.

  13. First published.

