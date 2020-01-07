Information on the teachers' pension employer contribution grant and supplementary fund for September 2019 to March 2020.

Documents

TPECG allocations September 2019 to March 2020

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.88MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Teachers' pension employer contribution grant conditions

HTML

Pension supplementary fund and funding for local authority centrally employed teachers and music education hubs

HTML

Teachers’ pension employer contribution grant supplementary fund: online claim form guidance

PDF, 230KB, 9 pages

Details

The teachers’ pension employer contribution grant (TPECG) and supplementary fund supports schools and local authorities with the cost of the increase in employer contributions to the Teachers’ Pension Scheme from September 2019.

We’ve published details of the methodology and rates for the TPECG.

This page provides information for schools and local authorities on:

  • their September 2019 to March 2020 TPECG allocations
  • the terms and conditions that local authorities must follow in the use of TPECG funding
  • guidance on how schools and local authorities will be able to apply to the supplementary fund and scheme for local authority centrally employed teachers
Published 23 October 2019
Last updated 7 January 2020 + show all updates
  1. Corrected accessible PDF added.
  2. Added 'Teachers’ pension employer contribution grant supplementary fund: online claim form guidance' and updated 'Pension supplementary fund and funding for local authority centrally employed teachers and music education hubs' including a link to the supplementary fund claim form.
  3. Added information for teachers employed directly by music education hubs.
  4. First published.