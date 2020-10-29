Official statistics on the inspections and outcomes of maintained schools and academies in England.

Official Statistics

Management information

FOI dataset

Published 4 December 2014
Last updated 29 October 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added State funded schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2020.

  2. Added the latest release for state-funded schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 March 2020.

  3. Added State funded schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 december 2019

  4. Added: State-funded schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2019 release.

  5. Added State-funded schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 March 2019 to collection page.

  6. Added State-funded schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 December 2018 to collection page.

  7. Added State-funded schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2018 (Official Statistics).

  8. Added state-funded schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 March 2018 and changes to Ofsted’s statistical reporting of inspection outcomes for state-funded schools.

  9. Added Maintained schools and academies inspections and outcomes as at 31 December 2017.

  10. Added Maintained schools and academies inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2017.

  11. Added Maintained schools and academies inspections and outcomes as at 31 March 2017.

  12. Added 'Maintained schools and academies inspections and outcomes as at 31 December 2016'.

  13. Added Maintained schools and academies inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2016.

  14. Added 'Ofsted Freedom of Information request datasets 2015 and 2016: schools.

  15. Added maintained schools and academies inspections and outcomes as at 31 March 2016.

  16. Added inspection and outcome statistics covering Sep 2014 to Aug 2015.

  17. Added link to Parent View management information.

  18. First published.

