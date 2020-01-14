PISA 2018: national report for England

England's PISA 2018 results, with an international comparison of reading, maths and science performance of 15-year-old pupils.

The Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) is a survey of the educational performance of 15-year-old pupils organised by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The report provides analysis of the PISA 2018 findings for England and compares England’s performance to almost 80 other countries.

14 January 2020 Updated figures in tables A1.3 and D1.3 in the national report and table D1.3 in the appendix data tables file. 3 December 2019 First published.