Management information showing in-year and most recent inspection outcomes.
Data will be updated monthly, around the 10th working day of each month. Management information was not published in October or November 2019. These figures are not official statistics.
Management information - further education and skills - as at 31 December 2019
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.61MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Management information - further education and skills - as at 31 December 2019: inspection data as at 31 December 2019
Management information – new adult education provider monitoring visits - as at 31 December 2019
View onlineDownload CSV 18.2KB
Management information – new apprenticeship provider monitoring visits - as at 31 December 2019
Management information - further education and skills - as at 31 December 2019: inspection data 1 September 2019 to 31 December 2019
View onlineDownload CSV 92.7KB
Management information - further education and skills - as at 30 November 2019
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.62MB
Management information - further education and skills - as at 30 November 2019: inspection data as at 30 November 2019
Management information – new adult education provider monitoring visits - as at 30 November 2019
Management information – new apprenticeship provider monitoring visits - as at 30 November 2019
Management information - further education and skills - as at 30 November 2019: inspection data 1 September 2019 to 30 November 2019
View onlineDownload CSV 15.2KB
Last updated 10 January 2020 + show all updates
- Uploaded inspection data as at 31 December 2019.
- Amended new apprenticeship provider monitoring visit data to reflect published visits at 30 November 2019.
- First published.