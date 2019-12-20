Data visualisation applications based on published apprenticeships data including apprenticeship starts parliamentary constituency dashboard May 2010 to July 2019.
Apprenticeship starts parliamentary constituency dashboard: May 2010 to July 2019
https://app.powerbi.com/view?r=eyJrIjoiZjEyMTY5MzYtNjJhNi00OWU0LWI0MGYtZGE2ZmI3OTMwNTRmIiwidCI6ImZhZDI3N2M5LWM2MGEtNGRhMS1iNWYzLWIzYjhiMzRhODJmOSIsImMiOjh9
Apprenticeships starts dashboard by level and age: academic year 2010 to 2011 to academic year 2015 to 2016
https://davebartholomew.github.io/AppsDashboard2/
Map of apprenticeship starts by local authority: academic year 2015 to 2016
https://davebartholomew.github.io/Apps_EnglandMap/
Apprenticeship starts by parliamentary constituency and sector subject area: academic year 2015 to 2016
https://davebartholomew.github.io/Apps_SSA_PCON/
Apprenticeship starts, by quarter: academic year 2011 to 2012 to academic year 2015 to 2016
https://davebartholomew.github.io/Apps_quarter/
The new apprenticeship parliamentary constituency dashboard allows users to investigate apprenticeship starts for each parliamentary constituency in England by:
- sector
- subject area
- gender
- age
- apprenticeship level
- ethnicity
- learning difficulty or disability
We are developing data visualisation applications to offer users a more visual, interactive presentation of further education and skills published data.
If the example visualisations on this page do not open properly in Internet Explorer, please try a different browser such as Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Feedback
Please send us feedback, particularly on:
- functionality
- ease of use
- presentation
- access problems
Please also let us know what other visualisations you would find useful.
Further education statistical dissemination team
