Intensive Personalised Employment Support is one-to-one support and training to help you into work if you have a disability or health condition.
To apply you must:
- have a disability or health condition that affects the work you can do
- be unemployed
- be between school leaving age and State Pension age
- be a UK resident living in England or Wales
What you’ll get
You’ll get a dedicated support worker to help you:
- identify what work you’re able to do
- match your skills to work that’s available
- get training to help you find work
- build a personal support network
- manage work around your specific disability or health condition
- support you during your first 6 months of work
You’ll usually get Intensive Personalised Employment Support for 15 months. You can get an additional 6 months of on-the-job support if you find employment.
How to apply
Ask your work coach if you’re eligible.
If you don’t have a work coach, go to your local Jobcentre Plus and ask to speak to a work coach about Intensive Personalised Employment Support.
Advertisement