How independent schools must collect and submit data for the school-level annual school census (SLASC).

SLASC is an annual, statutory census that takes place every January. You must complete statutory censuses by law unless there’s a good reason not to.

SLASC collects the following information about registered independent schools:

their contact details

the number of pupils on the attendance register

the number of teaching staff

the courses of study

the number of pupils with special educational needs ( SEN )

) the number of pupils in local authority care

annual fees

details of accommodation

the number of staff members who have joined or left since the last census

the school’s proprietors

Do not confuse SLASC with the Independent Schools Council annual census, which also takes place in January each year.

Important dates

2020 census dates:

census day: Thursday, 16 January 2020

deadline for submitting your data: Sunday, 16 February 2020

Submit your data

You’ll need to:

register and log in with DfE Sign-in

Sign-in use COLLECT to submit your data

Contact your school or local authority approver if:

you want to request a DfE Sign-in username or password so you can access COLLECT

Sign-in username or password so you can access SLASC is not on the list of collections you can see in COLLECT

Get help using DfE Sign-in

If you do not know who your approver is, use the DfE Sign-in request form.

If you’ve forgotten your password, use DfE Sign-in to reset it. You’ll need to click ‘Start now’ and then ‘Forgotten your password?’.

We’ll only be able to change the status of your data submission to ‘authorised’ once you’ve cleared all errors in the data in COLLECT .

Census documents

The following technical document is available for software suppliers:

Do you need help?

Submitting data

Use the service request form if you have any questions about your data. We aim to answer your question within 5 working days.

Feedback

Use the feedback form if you have any comments about our data collection service, including COLLECT and the helpdesk service.

