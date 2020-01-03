Guidance to help independent schools prepare and submit the 2020 school-level annual school census (SLASC).

School level annual school census (SLASC) - registered independent schools 2020

SLASC census day for registered independent schools is Thursday 16 January 2020.

SLASC records:

  • teaching and pupil numbers
  • courses of study
  • pupils with special educational needs
  • looked-after children
  • charitable status
  • annual fees and boarding accommodation
  • details of new staff members and proprietors since the last census.

Read more about submitting data for SLASC.

