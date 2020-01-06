UK-ASEAN factsheet

This factsheet gives an overview of the UK government’s relationship with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and our priorities in the region.

ASEAN is the deepest regional grouping in Asia. It brings together 10 countries in Southeast Asia: Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

In 2019 the UK opened a new permanent British diplomatic mission to ASEAN in Jakarta, dedicated to growing our links with the ASEAN group.

This factsheet covers the UK government’s priorities with ASEAN in:

