An evaluation report investigating why some schools improve and others have not.
Fight or flight? How ‘stuck’ schools are overcoming isolation: evaluation report
This evaluation report investigates why some schools that have previously delivered a low standard of education for long periods of time have managed to sustainably improve and others have not.
The report finds that we need a system of deeper inspection and better support to improve education for children in these schools.
