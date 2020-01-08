An evaluation report investigating why some schools improve and others have not.

Documents

Details

This evaluation report investigates why some schools that have previously delivered a low standard of education for long periods of time have managed to sustainably improve and others have not.

The report finds that we need a system of deeper inspection and better support to improve education for children in these schools.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources This contains important actions and clarifications for institutions de Resources Details of how Ofqual conducts reviews of exam procedures (EPRS).Docum Resources This collection brings together current and previous reviews of end ye