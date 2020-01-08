An evaluation report investigating why some schools improve and others have not.

Documents

Fight or flight? How ‘stuck’ schools are overcoming isolation: evaluation report

HTML

Fight or flight? How ‘stuck’ schools are overcoming isolation: evaluation report

PDF, 618KB, 39 pages

Details

This evaluation report investigates why some schools that have previously delivered a low standard of education for long periods of time have managed to sustainably improve and others have not.

The report finds that we need a system of deeper inspection and better support to improve education for children in these schools.

Advertisement

Review of end of year 16 to 19 study programmes data for 2017 to 2018
Resources
This contains important actions and clarifications for institutions de
Terms of reference for exam procedure reviews
Resources
Details of how Ofqual conducts reviews of exam procedures (EPRS).Docum
Review of end of year 16 to 19 study programmes data
Resources
This collection brings together current and previous reviews of end ye

Published 8 January 2020