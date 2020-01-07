For experienced teachers, school leaders and chairs of governors who want to share their expertise with others – find out more about teaching school hubs and our system leader roles.
System leaders are people who work with schools outside their own. This collection contains information about how to apply for these roles and get involved in school-to-school support.
Contribute to the development of other leaders and the raising of standards for students.
Find out:
- what each role is about
- what the requirements are
- how to apply
- about supporting teaching school alliances to engage in research and development projects to support school improvement in teaching school alliances
Teaching school hubs
We’re currently reviewing our approach to system leadership. Following the application process, we’ve designated six teaching school hubs for the test and learn phase. These will launch in February 2020.
Teaching school hubs will provide a new way to help under-performing schools to:
- make the most of their resources
- boost professional development opportunities for teachers
- recruit and retain staff
System leadership roles: application guides
We are currently reviewing our approach to system leadership. We are not accepting applications for:
- teaching schools
- national leaders of education (NLEs)
- national leaders of governance (NLGs)
- Specialist leaders of education: a guide for potential applicants
- Guidance
- System leadership designations: privacy notice
- Guidance
Additional opportunities for national leaders of education and national leaders of governance
- External reviews of governance: what's involved
- Guidance
- Pupil premium reviews: a guide for system leaders
- Guidance
