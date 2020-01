Updated measures of output, inputs and productivity for public services in the UK between 1997 and 2017. Includes service area breakdown, as well as impact of quality adjustment and latest revisions.

Documents

Details

Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources This collection brings together current and previous reviews of end ye Resources Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A Resources NEOMA Business School launches innovative Msc program in Wine & Ga