All of the information required to participate in the UK Space Agency's SatelLife Competition 2020. The deadline for applications is 3 March 2020.

Documents

SatelLife Competition 2020: How to enter

SatelLife Competition 2020: Judging criteria

SatelLife Competition 2020: Terms and Conditions

Details

The UK Space Agency is offering young people expert advice for their ideas of how satellites could improve life on Earth and a share of a £50,000 prize.

Published 14 January 2020