Free school, university technical college (UTC) and studio school capital costs for buying and renting land and building works.
Documents
Capital funding for free schools, UTCs and studio schools
ODS, 59.9KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
Details
Details of the capital funding that free schools, UTCs and studio schools have received.
Capital funding is used to buy and rent land, and build and refurbish school buildings.Published 15 July 2013
Last updated 4 February 2020 + show all updates
Updated list of capital funding for free schools, UTCs and studio schools.
Updated documents to include unique reference numbers (URNs) and capital costs for an additional 29 schools.
Updated document to include information about local authorities, school type and free school codes. Added the capital costs for an additional 51 free schools and 27 UTCs and studio schools.
Added 'Capital funding for university technical college and studio schools' document.
Updated funding cost information in document.
Updated document to reflect capital costs for an additional 4 schools.
Updated 'Capital funding for free schools' document to include capital costs for an additional 2 schools.
Added updated costs document.
Updated 'Capital funding for open free schools' document.
Updated 'Capital funding for free schools' document to include capital costs for an additional 8 schools.
First published.
