National Colleges process evaluation

Research report evaluating the initial phase of the National College programme delivery.

Documents

Details

This report evaluates the activities undertaken as part of the initial phase of delivery of the National College programme.

The report:

explores the implementation and delivery of National Colleges to date from the perspectives of key stakeholders

identifies factors that have helped or hindered effective implementation of National College policy

identifies lessons that can be learnt about how delivery can be refined or improved