Research report evaluating the initial phase of the National College programme delivery.
Documents
National Colleges process evaluation
Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-088-1 , DFE-RR964 PDF, 654KB, 107 pages
Details
This report evaluates the activities undertaken as part of the initial phase of delivery of the National College programme.
The report:
-
explores the implementation and delivery of National Colleges to date from the perspectives of key stakeholders
-
identifies factors that have helped or hindered effective implementation of National College policy
-
identifies lessons that can be learnt about how delivery can be refined or improved
