 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

THE MUTUAL REVOLUTION THAT IS HELPING SCHOOLS SAVE THOUSANDS

Details
Hits: 107
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Chairman Nick Hurn, OBE, who is CEO of Trinity Catholic MAT and Headteacher of Cardinal Hume Catholic School in Gateshead

Education Mutual was created by education professionals who were motivated to create a new model after growing frustrated with insurance policies charging a premium for a decreasing service. 

Figures in 2019 revealed a staggering 57% of teachers have considered leaving the education sector within the past two years because of health pressures. Education Mutual looks to remedy this by offering staff access to early-intervention treatment for a wide range of health issues.  

The insurance 'disruptor' have secured an astonishing 3,400 % increase in market share in just 12 months. Only a year ago, they had 20 schools on their books but they now boast over 700 - and the numbers are rising weekly.

Education Mutual, set up for schools by schools, is gaining customers at the expense of more traditional private insurance providers like Towergate and The Schools Advisory Service.Some schools, who have switched providers, have already made savings in excess of £5000 in just over a year and the average school saves more than a £1,000.In addition, as Education Mutual is a mutual any funds not claimed over the insurance period are plowed back into the education pot, rather than claimed as profits by the private companies which are run for profit.

Chairman Nick Hurn, OBE, who is CEO of Trinity Catholic MAT and Headteacher of Cardinal Hume Catholic School in Gateshead, said:

"There is a revolution going on in the way school finances are run."Instead of profits being sucked into the private sector they are being redistributed back into the system."There has been exponential growth in Education Mutual's market share and this is continuing to grow rapidly."Our members can see for themselves that as well as providing more coverage for staff absence / illness for less cost - we provide the highest level of aftercare services for our teachers who are in need of help and support."The bespoke service offers schools that sign up access to an array of readily accessible innovative rehabilitation solutions, including: mental health support, physiotherapy and stress counseling.Teachers, who are under  pressure in the classroom, now have a staff absence service that is specially designed to support them by giving them confidential access to excellent health and wellbeing services.

Mr. Hurn added: "The core aim of Education Mutual is to improve upon the service levels and accessibility of claim information available from private schemes. "The claims process will be completely transparent at all stages with no small print, hidden exclusions or administration deterrents."

Advertisement

Trust Capacity Fund
Resources
Guidance for trusts who applied for the 2019 to 2020 Trust Capacity Fu
Attitudes to education and childrenâ€™s services
Resources
British public attitudes to education and childrenâ€™s services: part
Labour market and skills projections: 2017 to 2027
Resources
Working Futures labour market and skills projections for the period 20

You may also be interested in these articles:

Statistics: GCSEs (key stage 4)
Resources
Statistics on key stage 4 results, including GCSEs.ContentsGCSE and eq
School performance: key stage 4 similar schools
Resources
How to use school performance tables to see how a school is performing
Secondary school performance tables in England: 2018 to 2019 (revised)
Resources
The achievements of pupils at key stage 4, and how they compare with o
Key stage 4 performance 2019 (revised)
Resources
Revised statistics on the achievements of pupils at the end of key sta
Multi-academy trust performance measures at KS4: 2018 to 2019
Resources
Statistics on the performance at key stage 4 (KS4) of state-funded mai
National Colleges process evaluation
Resources
Research report evaluating the initial phase of the National College p
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Eric Hazzard
Resources
Outcome of January 2020 hearing. Panel decision and reasons on behalf
Labour Market Survey: statistical test research findings 2018 to 2019
Resources
Details the findings from a large-scale test of a new approach to coll
Personal and Economic Well-being in the UK: February 2020
Resources
Estimates looking across personal well-being and economic well-being i
Trust Capacity Fund
Resources
Guidance for trusts who applied for the 2019 to 2020 Trust Capacity Fu
Attitudes to education and children’s services
Resources
British public attitudes to education and children’s services: part
Labour market and skills projections: 2017 to 2027
Resources
Working Futures labour market and skills projections for the period 20

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page